ITALIAN BRED Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre Next Month

Italian Bred, the hilarious and heartwarming hit one woman show, written by and starring Candice Guardino is coming to North Coast Rep on Aug. 19th & 20th. Candice Guardino is being called someone who "Stuns!", "A Must See" and is "Re- defining Solo Performances" by The Chicago Stage, Los Angeles, and New York City. Italian Bred, is a hilarious and heartwarming one woman show that is based on true life events and told through the eyes of a little girl growing up Italian on Staten Island.

Italian Bred will visit Solana Beach, CA after successful runs in NYC, LA, PA & Chicago where it received rave reviews and played to sold-out crowds. Italian Bred will remind audiences of their own unique upbringing and unforgettably humorous childhood memories.

Candice graduated with a BA in Musical Theatre from Wagner College. After performing in many regional theatre productions, national tours and originating roles on stage in the heart of Broadway, Candice was offered to be a writer in the CBS Comedy Showcase in Los Angeles. Candice has written screenplays, dramas, sketch comedies, and sitcoms. In 2022, Candice was selected to do an OWA for Sony Pictures Television to adapt a Vice article into a 1/2 HR comedy series. Also with Sony, Candice is currently writing a rom com for their streaming service, Pureflix. She splits her time between Los Angeles and NYC with her husband, Tom, their new baby boy Maverick, and dog, Cannoli.

Italian Bred will run August 19th & 20th, 2024 @ 7:30 PM; August 20th, 2024 @ 2:00 PM at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $42. Call the box office (858) 481-1055 or visit our website www.northcoastrep.org for tickets.

