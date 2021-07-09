HAIR, The Legendary Love-Rock Musical to Take the Stage at The Old Globe

The Old Globe presents the American tribal love-rock musical Hair, which marks the Globe's first full-scale production in 17 months since the pandemic. Resident Artist James Vásquez (The Old Globe's American Mariachi and Tiny Beautiful Things), who directs a cast of 16, begins rehearsals today.

The award-winning musical features book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot. Performances will play August 10 - September 26, with the official opening on Sunday, August 15, at The Old Globe's outdoor venue, the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. Tickets go on sale next week with online-only pre-sale starting Tuesday, July 13, followed by phone and window sales on Friday, July 16.

"The Globe's return to full production with Hair fills me with pride and happiness," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "As we thought about the right show for this moment, Hair, which we'd planned for our indoor theatre in 2020, seemed perfect. What could the world use more right now than a group of passionate young people, gathered in a spirit of 'harmony and understanding,' singing out for the sun to shine in? At its core, Hair is about optimism. Its characters share a vision of an America that's more peaceful, just, and inclusive. In this production, staged under the stars in our beautiful outdoor venue, that vision is in the hands of immensely talented artists whose gifts herald a period of recovery and return. The Globe is back, and I'm deeply moved and very delighted to share our work again, at long last, with San Diego."

In addition to Vásquez, the creative team for the Globe's production of Hair includes choreography by Mayte Natalio, scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Resident Artist David Israel Reynoso, lighting design by Amanda Zieve, sound design by Ken Travis, music direction by Angela Steiner, additional arrangements by Sinai Tabak, casting by Howie Cherpakov, CSA, and production stage management by Moira Gleason.

Hair features Alex Joseph Grayson as Hud, Tyler Hardwick as Claude, Storm Lever as Sheila, Angel Lozada as Woof, Jaygee Macapugay as Jeanie, Andrew Polec as Berger, Bailey Day Sonner as Crissy, Nyla Sostre as Dionne, Leo Ebanks as Ensemble, Luke H. Jacobs as Ensemble, Patricia Jewel as Ensemble, Delaney Love as Ensemble, Alfie Parker, Jr. as Ensemble, Christopher M. Ramirez as Ensemble, Bethany Slomka as Ensemble, and Justine Vasquez as Ensemble. The cast of 16 will perform iconic hits from the Grammy Award-winning musical such as "Let the Sunshine In," "Aquarius," "Good Morning Starshine," and the exuberant title song, "Hair." Swings for Hair include Nicolette Burton and Kevin Hafso Koppman.

The nearly 55-year-old musical originally premiered on October 17, 1967 at Off Broadway's The Public Theater and had a subsequent run at the Cheetah nightclub from December 1967 through January 1968. Hair later moved to Broadway's Biltmore Theatre and opened on April 29, 1968. A Broadway revival opened on March 31, 2009 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre and received the 2009 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

Hair will play in the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre at The Old Globe in San Diego's Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances for the seven-week limited engagement run August 10 - September 26 with the official press opening on Sunday, August 15 at 8:00 p.m. The performance schedule is Tuesday - Sunday nights at 8:00 p.m. from August 10 to 29; Tuesday - Saturday nights at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 7:00 p.m. from August 31 to September 5; and Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday nights at 7:00 p.m. and Thursday - Saturday nights at 8:00 p.m. from September 7 to 26. Schedule note: There will be no performance on Saturday, September 25 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale next week with online-only pre-sale starting Tuesday, July 13, followed by phone and window sales on Friday, July 16. Tickets will be available online at www.TheOldGlobe.org or by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623). Regular tickets prices start at $37.00. Hair is for mature audiences and contains brief nudity. For additional information about Hair, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org.