Ginger Minj to Perform Holiday Spectacular in San Diego This December

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10 winner Ginger Minj will bring her brand new holiday spectacular to UC San Diego’s Epstein Family Amphitheater on December 5 & 6. Tickets for both performances are available here.

The holiday extravaganza will offer "a night of non-denominational, all-inclusive festive cheer" from the beloved performer, featuring Christmas classics, holiday tales, and dazzling costumes. Ginger will be joined by her drag daughter, Annie Daynow and her drag sister, The Minx, for the special performances.

"San Diego, I am so excited to be coming back to you this holiday season," said Ginger Minj. "I'm sleigh-riding in with a brand spankin' new holiday spectacular that is absolutely stuffed with live singing, hilarious comedy, audience participation and everything else you can shake a piece of holly at! Get ready, because we are going to have a genuinely jolly good time!"

ABOUT Ginger Minj

Ginger Minj is a singer, actor, and drag performer who gained international recognition on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and as the Winner of “All Stars 10”. Her screen credits include Netflix’s Dumplin’ opposite Jennifer Aniston; Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 alongside Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy; and the feature The Legacy of Cloudy Falls.

She recently directed, co-produced, and co-starred in a new edition of her touring show, "Hokus Pokus Live!," which will also feature fellow Drag Race alum Jujubee, Sapphira Cristál, and Landon Cider ("Dragula"). She was also included in this year’s OUT100.

Ginger Minj will be starring alongside RuPaul and fellow "Drag Race" legends in an Adam Shankman-directed action comedy, set for release next year, which marks the first-ever theatrical feature from the "Drag Race" universe.

Photo Credit: Magnus Hastings