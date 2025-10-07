Ginger Minj, Jujubee, & More Board Join DRAG RACE Universe Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Drag Races alum Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Latrice Royale, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Monét X Change, and Symone will all appear alongside RuPaul in the first-ever theatrical feature from the RuPaul’s Drag Race universe. As previously announced, Bleecker Street will release the film theatrically in North America in 2026.

The film, directed by Adam Shankman, follows best friends Tess (Ginger Minj) and DeeDee (Jujubee), train stewardesses who trade their dreary shifts on the Stank Rail for the glitzy Glamazonian Express. When a catastrophic “Stormaganza” threatens to derail the high-speed train and crash it into Los Angeles, the duo in coach must join forces with the snobby first class attendants (Symone, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Latrice Royale) and President Gagwell (RuPaul) to save the day in this wild ride of camp and comedy.

The film is produced by World of Wonder, Universal Pictures Content Group and Bleecker Street, and written by Connor Wright & Christina Friel. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, and Adam Shankman serve as producers. Unapologetic Projects is an Executive Producer and financier on the project.

Bios

Ginger Minj is a singer, actor, and drag performer who gained international recognition on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and as the Winner of “All Stars 10”. Her screen credits include Netflix’s Dumplin’ opposite Jennifer Aniston; Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 alongside Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy; and the feature The Legacy of Cloudy Falls. This fall, Ginger will direct, co-produce, and co-star in a new edition of her touring show, "Hokus Pokus Live!," which will also feature fellow Drag Race alum Jujubee, Sapphira Cristál, and Landon Cider ("Dragula").

Jujubee is a drag performer, singer, and television personality best known for her appearances on seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars,” and “RuPaul’s Drag U.” She has also starred in TLC’s “Dragnificent” and competed on the global singing competition “Queen of the Universe.” This fall, she will voice Archie in the animated feature Sirenetta: Part-Time Mermaid and reunite with Ginger Minj in the national tour of “Hokus Pokus Live!”

Brooke Lynn Hytes is a Toronto-born drag performer, classically trained ballerina, and host of "Canada’s Drag Race." She made history as the first Canadian cast member on Season 11 of "RuPaul’s Drag Race" and also serves as creator, executive producer and host of "1 Queen 5 Queers."

Latrice Royale captured hearts as Miss Congeniality on Season 4 of "RuPaul’s Drag Race," becoming one of the franchise’s most beloved stars. She went on to appear in "All Stars," "RuPaul’s Drag Race: LIVE!" in Las Vegas, and HBO’s "We’re Here," as well as Netflix’s "AJ & The Queen." Onstage, she has headlined international tours, starred in DeathDrop on London’s West End, and played Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors. Her acclaimed solo shows, "Here’s to Life" and "Life Goes On," have sold out worldwide.

Marcia Marcia Marcia is a drag performer and standout contestant from "RuPaul’s Drag Race" Season 15. Known on Broadway as Marty Lauter, she has appeared in productions including Kinky Boots, Hello, Dolly!, and the Broadway revival of Cabaret.

Monét X Change is an award-winning Los Angeles based stand-up comedian and true multi-hyphenate born and bred in New York City. Known for her unforgettable charisma and effortless ability to command a room with beauty, stage presence, and sharp storytelling, Monét has received critical acclaim for her comedy work from The Guardian, Playbill, NBC News, Out Magazine, and TODAY.com. She has performed sold-out shows at comedy clubs and theaters around the U.S., U.K. and Canada, as well as Netflix Is a Joke Festival and Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Her debut one-woman comedy show Life Be Lifin’ garnered rave reviews. Monét delivers a distinctive mix of charm, insight, and biting humor to every stage. Often dancing with sociopolitical themes, Monét’s comedy takes a raucous dive into everything and everyone. She’s also the co-host of the hit WEBBY and GLAAD Award-winning podcast “Sibling Rivalry,” and the creator and host of her new YouTube chat show, “Monét Talks.”

Symone, the Season 13 winner of "RuPaul’s Drag Race," is a celebrated model and performer from Atlanta known for her bold runway looks, powerhouse performances, and cultural impact. She is recognized for her screen work in the romantic comedy Bros, starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane; ABC’s Station 19; and Star-Crossed: The Film, an American romantic fantasy that serves as the visual companion to Kacey Musgraves' fifth studio album of the same name.

Marcia Marcia Marcia Photo Credit: Marty Lauter

Jujubee Photo Credit: Eric Magnussen