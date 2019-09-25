Diversionary's Extends The San Diego Premiere Of The Musical GIRLFRIEND

It's 1993 and mixtapes are the language of love. Set in the American heartland during the summer between high school and whatever comes next, college-bound jock Mike and self-assured but aimless Will find themselves drawn to each other. Their rush of first love full of excitement, confusion, and passion, forges an unlikely bond neither were expecting. Told to the power-pop precision of Matthew Sweet's seminal rock album, Girlfriend is a vibrant new musical about the terror and thrill of discovering yourself, and the life you want to lead.

About producing this San Diego Premiere at Diversionary, Executive Artistic Director, Matt M. Morrow says, "I'm thrilled to extend this subtly powerful and insightful new musical for one week. These artists are rocking Diversionary's intimate mainstage four nights a week, and now even more of San Diego can enjoy their work."



Director, Stephen Brotebeck, says about working on the San Diego Musical Premiere, "I am eager to share the story of Girlfriend to San Diego audiences for the first time! This coming of age, tender love story set in the age before social media explores the exciting feelings associated with many firsts. A first kiss, a first love, and the soundtrack that is shared between two souls coming out and coming together."

Tickets are on sale ($15 - $55). Discounts are available to Groups, Students, Educators, Seniors and Military. To be notified of ticket sales, please sign up for the Diversionary Theatre Email List: http://diversionary.org/mailinglist/

More information can be found at: www.diversionary.org/girlfriend





