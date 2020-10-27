Diversionary Theatre's Announces A Special Talk Back With George Takei

The Talk Back with George Takei will be Friday October 30.

Diversionary will host an exclusive Talk Back with George Takei and Josh Irving Gershick for the streaming AudioCast of Dear ONE: Love & Longing in Mid-Century Queer America with George Takei part of the AmeriQueer Series.

Dear ONE will now run through November 1st. The Talk Back with George Takei will be Friday October 30th, 2020. (A previous email said the 29th. The talk back is the Friday the 30th. Please excuse our error)



Tickets available online at Diversionary.org. This Talk Back is for Diversionary Members Only. More information on Memberships can be found online at www.diversionary.org/season35/



The AmeriQueer Series is a collection of plays presented as audiocasts exploring the LGBTQ experience within the American identity as a framework for the 2020 election season. These works are insightful, compassionate, and a healing antidote to our politically volatile moment.

Online access to the AmeriQueer audiocasts will be available at www.diversionary.org/ameriqueer. Additional information can be found at www.diversionary.org.

