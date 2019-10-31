Diversionary Theatre Presents SANTALAND DIARIES this Holiday Season

From the brilliantly twisted mind of David Sedaris comes a classic tonic for the holidaze. Out of work and options, The Santaland Diaries finds David as he begins his career as an elf in Macy's Santaland during the holiday crunch. Battling throngs of rabid families clamoring towards a drunken Santa to satiate their Christmas fix, David makes do with some hilarious observations on human nature, and an unexpected connection to the holiday spirit.

Add On just for the Holidaze: In the form of a holiday newsletter, Season's Greetings finds Mrs. Dunbar, chipper as ever, updating us on her family's apocalyptic year. This rarely seen amuse-bouche of a play is performed "after hours" in Fritz' Lounge post performance reading of The Santaland Diaries*! Admission is free and the drinks are strong!

*Season's Greetings will not be performed on Thursday, November 21st or Opening Night, November 30. There will be a presentation on after the 7pm Industry Night performance Monday, December 9. Run time is approximately 20 minutes.

Nov 21 - Dec 22 Thurs 7:00 PM | Fri-Sat 8:00 PM |Sun 2:00 PM

Tickets $15-50 : Student, Senior, and Military Discounts offered upon request with valid ID

To purchase tickets, call 619-220-0097 or go online to https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/33385.





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You