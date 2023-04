Diversionary Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Team For HEAD OVER HEELS

San Diego Opera has announced three free community concerts through the Company's =Voices/Voces= (Equal Voices) program, an outreach program celebrating diversity through uniquely curated performances throughout the community.

Encore Vocal Ensemble has announced its spring concert, Encore's Totally Awesome 1980s Mixtape, which will take audiences Back to the 80s in two fun and vibrant live performances. Celebrating well-loved fan-favorite music from popular movies, TV, Broadway, and beyond, Encore will perform this show on both Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10, 2023.