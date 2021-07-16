Cygnet Theatre Announces Return To Live Theatre With a New Season

Cygnet Theatre has announced its joyful and overdue return to in-person performances starting in September. Audiences are set to experience a season of hope, redemption and humor beginning with the long-awaited return of the Tony award-winning musical La Cage Aux Folles with book by Harvey Fierstein and lyrics and music by Jerry Herman. The stellar musical received only one preview performance in 2020 before all stages went dark due to COVID-19. The production is directed by Artistic Director Sean Murray and takes place September 10 - October 24, 2021 at the theatre in Old Town.

"I can't even begin to describe how elated we are to return to in-person performances" says director Sean Murray. "After nearly a year and a half, we're turning on the lights and dusting off the set that has been patiently waiting for actors and audiences to return. And this show, with its message of hope, love and redemption is the perfect way to joyously return to the art we all love." He continues, "I'm equally excited about the rest of the season. The artistic team has come up with a selection of plays and musicals that not only inspire and entertain, but also reflect the work our company has done to ensure our space is more inclusive, equitable and accessible."

After La Cage Aux Folles in the fall, Cygnet's 2021-22 Season continues with the familiar audience favorite A Christmas Carol, directed by Sean Murray and running from Nov. 23 - December 26, 2021. This tried and true classic returns with new cast members, new energy, and new hope!

The new year is kicked off with the big-hearted and bitingly funny Regional Premiere of Life Sucks, a hilarious take on Anton Chekov's Uncle Vanya, filled with lust, friendship, and unrequited love. Written by playwright Aaron Posner (Cygnet's Stupid F**king Bird) and directed by Associate Artistic Director Rob Lutfy (Cygnet's The Great Leap), the production runs January 26 - February 27, 2022.

Following is the Pulitzer Prize-winning Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights, Miss You Like Hell) and directed by Meg DeBoard (The Old Globe, 2021 Classical Directing Fellow; Point Loma Nazarene University Director of Theatre). This fearless and groundbreaking drama is a healing and heartfelt meditation on lives on the brink of redemption. The production runs March 23 - April 24, 2022.

The penultimate production of the season is Mud Row, a story of two generations of sisters navigating class, race, love and family. Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau deftly shifts between past and present to paint a living portrait of family legacy. Cygnet Theatre is thrilled to have this show directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg (Cygnet's The Piano Lesson) from May 18 - June 19, 2022.

The season goes out with a bang, quite literally, with the West Coast Premiere of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 with book, lyrics and music by Obie Award-winning playwright Dave Malloy and adapted from War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy. This electro-pop opera will be directed by Artistic Director Sean Murray and runs March 23 - April 24, 2022.

In advance of reopening, Cygnet Theatre has worked to ensure a safe return for patrons, including an overhaul of its air ventilation systems to increase fresh air exchange, enhanced cleaning and sanitation measures, digital ticketing and program options, and concessions and restroom accommodations. Mask protocols will evolve in accordance with state and local guidelines and will be updated prior to in-person performances. Cygnet is also offering no-questions-asked ticket exchanges.

"While Cygnet Theatre is over the moon to welcome audiences back with open arms, we are also prioritizing the health and safety of our patrons, staff and artists,"says Executive Director Bill Schmidt. "We are so honored to have had their steadfast support through this difficult time, and we are committed to ensuring a confident return to our space."

Tickets for La Cage Aux Folles are on sale now and start at $20 for preview performances. Season subscriptions will be available for sale on July 21. Three show packages start at $60 for preview performances. Single tickets on-sale dates for A Christmas Carol, Life Sucks, Water by the Spoonful, Mud Row, and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 will be announced at a later date.

Subscribers to Cygnet Theatre's cancelled 2020-21 season will be contacted by the box office to confirm their new selections.

Tickets may be purchased in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs Street in San Diego Old Town Historic State Park, by calling 619-337-1525 or by visiting www.cygnettheatre.com. Group and child discounts are available.