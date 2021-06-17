Cris Franco's Hilarious Play 57 CHEVY to Stream from San Diego REP

San Diego Repertory Theatre announced today the details of a filmed version of Cris Franco's play 57 Chevy, following the theatre's successful streamed productions of A Weekend with Pablo Picasso and JQA.

Directed by REP Playwright-in-Residence Herbert Siguenza and REP Artistic Director Sam Woodhouse, Franco's one-man memory play stars Siguenza's Culture Clash co-founding comrade Ric Salinas.

This original film will stream from July 26 to August 15. Subscribers to San Diego REP's 2020/21 season will receive access to view 57 Chevy for free. Tickets and more information are available now at sdrep.org.

"I have been creating American theater with Ric Salinas for 37 years. It's safe to say that Ric is the most authentic, most charming, most charismatic performer I have ever seen," says Siguenza. "You will fall in love with him all over again with this tour de force one person show about the Mexican American experience."

Ric Salinas, a local audience favorite, returns to San Diego REP after his hilarious turn in Siguenza's Bad Hombres/Good Wives in 2019. Salinas previously performed 57 Chevy in a workshop reading of the play during the 2019 San Diego REP Latinx New Play Festival. He is best known for his work with the revolutionary performance troupe Culture Clash, of which he is a co-founder along with director Siguenza.

"Playwright Cris Franco's father was, in his eyes, 'a classic,' just like the 57 Chevy his father cherished," notes Woodhouse. "In this extraordinary one man performance, actor Salinas plays dozens of characters as he paints a deeply heartfelt portrait of a father who would do, and did do, everything he could to raise his family to a higher ground"

It's 1964 and ten-year-old Junior is in crisis: his Old World Mexican dad is loading the 1957 Chevy and moving the entire familia from their familiar and diverse East Side neighborhood to a new tract home in the middle-class and eerily homogenous San Fernando Valley. This one-man memory play starring Ric Salinas of Culture Clash and written by Emmy Award-winning writer/comedian Cris Franco, humorously explores the generation of "double immigrants" who first moved from their homelands to the U.S. barrios in search of opportunity, then moved up into the suburbs in search of color TV and the middle-class American dream! 57 Chevy is a hilarious and deeply endearing tale performed by a brilliant and lovable master of comedy and storytelling.

57 Chevy is written by Franco and directed by Siguenza and Woodhouse. The production team is rounded out by: Christopher Murillo (Scenic Design); Carmen Amon (Costume Design/Wardrobe Supervisor); Mextly Couzin (Lighting Design); Elizabeth Barrett (Projections Design); Matthew Lescault-Wood (Sound Design/Audio Supervisor); Timothy Powell (Director of Photography); Heather M. Brose (Stage Manager); Danielle Dudley (Assistant Stage Manager); Chelsea Smith (Production Manager); Sam Moore (Technical Director); Zlatko Mitev (Properties Supervisor); Kira Vine (COVID Compliance Officer); Jacob Sinclair (COVID Compliance Officer); and Kim Heil (Casting Director & Associate Producer).

For tickets and more information on how to view 57 Chevy, visit sdrep.org.