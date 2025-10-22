Cast and Creatives Set For Dr. Seuss's HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at the Old Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Old Globe has announced the full cast and creative team for its 28th annual production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! James Vásquez (The Old Globe's Hair, The Comedy of Errors) directs San Diego's yuletide favorite musical once again, and Andrew Polec will reprise his role as The Grinch for the fifth time this holiday season. The production will run from November 5 to December 31, 2025, with the opening on Sunday, November 9 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre.

The Grinch features a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin. The original production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! was conceived and directed by Jack O'Brien, with additional lyrics by Theodor S. Geisel, additional music by Albert Hague, and original choreography by John DeLuca.

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book. Back for its 28th incredible year, the family favorite features the songs “Santa for a Day,” “You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” and “Welcome, Christmas,” the delightful carol from the popular animated version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Celebrate the holidays as the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, is once again transformed into the snow-covered Who-ville, right down to the last can of Who-hash.

“The Globe ushers in the holiday season with the 28th return of a show that has become central to the way San Diegans celebrate, and this year we add a brand-new dimension that welcomes more of San Diego to take part,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “The Grinch and the genius of Dr. Seuss have brought immense joy to our region with this marvelous show that brings delight even as it reminds us that community and belonging are what this time of year is all about. We are pleased to welcome back to our stage the extremely gifted Andrew Polec, playing The Grinch for the fifth straight year. Along with director James Vásquez, he heads a talented company that includes returning veterans and new faces. And in November, we debut the Spanish-language version of the musical, ¡Cómo el Grinch robó la Navidad! For two special nights, we'll present a concert version of the show created especially for our Spanish-speaking audience. Once again, this magical and transporting show will be meaningful and fun for the entire family, and for more families.”

Principal cast members for Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! include Andrew Polec as The Grinch, Tommy Martinez as Young Max, David Hibbard as Old Max, and, alternating in the role of Cindy-Lou Who, Arden Johnson (Pink Team) and Sofia Barredo (Red Team).

Rounding out the cast of The Grinch are Christopher Kale Jones as Papa Who, Jazley Genovese as Mama Who, E.Y. Washington as Grandpa Who, and Christine Hewitt as Grandma Who; alternating in the role of Annie Who are Liliana Lopez (Pink Team) and Iris Manter (Red Team); alternating in the role of Betty-Lou Who are Taylor Koelbl (Pink Team) and Riley Campen (Red Team); alternating in the role of Boo Who are Christopher Smyres (Red Team) and Dhani Solorio (Pink Team); alternating in the role of Danny Who are Harrison Nodine (Pink Team) and Daniel Smyres (Red Team); and alternating in the role of Teen Who are Alina Mari Panganiban (Red Team) and Amani Solorio (Pink Team).

The Grown-Up Who Ensemble includes Danny Adams, Summer Broyhill, Kaia Bugler, Brooke Henderson, Isabelle Simone Pizzuro, and Lance Arthur Smith.

The Little Who Ensemble includes Sienna Ariannejad (Red Team), Maxwell Butler (Red Team), Eliana Deines (Pink Team), Adrienne Gabriel (Red Team), Reese Goetzinger (Pink Team), Jaxon Ipapo-Glass (Pink Team), Charlotte Laidlaw (Red Team), and Caitlin Pearce (Pink Team).

The swings are Jacob Caltrider and Bethany Slomka.

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! understudies include Summer Broyhill as u/s Grandma Who, Danny Adams as u/s Papa Who and u/s Old Max, Isabelle Simone Pizzurro as u/s Mama Who, Charlotte McClaskey as u/s Annie Who and u/s Betty-Lou Who, Kaia Bugler as u/s Young Max, Lance Arthur Smith as u/s The Grinch and u/s Grandpa Who, Aiden Granum as u/s Boo Who and u/s Danny Who, and Iris Manter as u/s Cindy-Lou Who.

This season's production features additional choreography by Bob Richard and music direction by Elan McMahan. The Grinch creative team also includes John Lee Beatty (Scenic Design), Robert Morgan (Costume Design), Pat Collins (Lighting Design), Melanie Chen Cole (Sound Design), Anita Ruth (Orchestrator), Joshua Rosenblum (Vocal Arrangements and Incidental Music), David Krane (Dance Music Arranger), Caparelliotis Casting, Joe Gery and Elena Sgouros (Casting), and Jess Slocum (Production Stage Manager).

The Sensory-Friendly Performance for The Grinch will be performed on Saturday, December 13, at 10 a.m. for children on the autism spectrum and their families, as well as other families with special needs that may appreciate the welcoming and supportive environment this performance provides.

This holiday season, The Old Globe will debut a special concert presentation of ¡Cómo el Grinch robó la Navidad!, the world premiere Spanish translation of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Led by the Globe, and with special permission from Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the theatre will introduce a spectacular new version of Dr. Seuss's renowned classic at two performances on November 21 and 22, 2025, with actors at music stands reading the full play and singing all of the songs, a full orchestra, and touches of costuming and staging. The concerts will be held on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park. The full cast and creative team will be announced later this month. Tickets are available at TheOldGlobe.org.

The 20th annual, free to the public, Globe Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on the Globe's Copley Plaza on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 6 p.m. Additional details will be announced at a later date.