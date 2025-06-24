Cast Set for THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at The Old Globe

Performances begin July 27 and run through August 24, 2025.
The Old Globe has revealed the full cast and creative team for William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors. Globe Resident Artist James Vásquez (The Old Globe’s Under a Baseball Sky, American Mariachi) directs a cast of 22. This uproarious comedy will conclude the Globe’s 2025 Summer Shakespeare Festival. The Comedy of Errors plays under the stars in the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. Performances begin July 27 and run through August 24, 2025, with the opening on Saturday, August 2.
Merriment and mayhem come to life in the Bard’s hilarious and fun-filled play, The Comedy of Errors, last produced at The Old Globe in 2015. Immediately after arriving in a new town, a young man and his sidekick are mistaken for their own long-lost twins, and everyone’s lives are turned upside down as mistaken identities, confused lovers, and all kinds of shenanigans ensue. Vásquez makes his triumphant return to the Summer Shakespeare Festival after directing 2023’s knockout comic hit The Merry Wives of Windsor.
“The Globe’s season of laughter continues with Shakespeare’s great masterpiece of mistaken identity, The Comedy of Errors,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “The play just delivers. The story is a brilliantly constructed, the language accessible and energetic, and its characters make up a gallery of knuckleheads that sweep audiences on a journey of fun. San Diego’s own James Vásquez sets the play in a fantasy world of 1990s hijinks, injecting jolts of energy and invention into Shakespeare’s vivid world. You won’t want to miss this hilarious night of fun under the stars.”
The cast for The Comedy of Errors includes, in alphabetical order, Will Blum (Broadway’s Beetlejuice, The Book of Mormon) as Dromio of Syracuse, Gina Daniels (Broadway’s Network, All the Way) as Lady Abbess, Joshua Echebiri (The Old Globe’s King James, Theatre for a New Audience’s The Swamp Dwellers) as Antipholus of Ephesus, Brandon Micheal Hall (Broadway’s Trouble in Mind, Pasadena Playhouse’s Top Dog/Underdog) as Antipholus of Syracuse, Kevin Orton (Broadway’s Amadeus, New York Classical Theatre’s Measure for Measure) as Egeon, Daniel Petzold(The Old Globe’s Appropriate, Love’s Labor’s Lost) as Dromio of Ephesus, Sarah Stiles (The Old Globe’s Appropriate, Broadway’s Tootsie – Tony Award-nomination) as Adriana, and Heather Velazquez (The Old Globe’s American Mariachi, LCT’s Pipeline) as Luciana.
The cast also includes students in The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program: Danny Adams as Angelo, u/s Dromio of Syracuse; Kevin Alicea-Minor as Duke, u/s Antipholus of Syracuse; Lance D. Bush as Jailer, u/s Antipholus of Ephesus, Officer; Trevor Butler as Ensemble, u/s Balthasar/Angelo/Second Merchant; Madi Goff as First Merchant; Chris Hathaway as Pinch; Stephanie Hinck as Ensemble, u/s Courtesan/First Merchant; Conner Keef as Ensemble, u/s Egeon/Pinch; Susane Lee as Messenger; Erick Lindsey as Balthasar, u/s Duke; Angelynne “Ajay” Pawaan as Ensemble, u/s Luciana; Akoni Steinmann as Second Merchant, u/s Driomio of Ephesus; Lisa VillaMil as Courtesan, u/s Adriana; and Shayln Welch as Officer, u/s Lady Abbess “Emilia” Jailer.
In addition to James Vásquez, the creative team includes Lawrence E. Moten III (Scenic Design); Amanda Vander Byl(Costume Design); Sherrice Mojgani (Lighting Design); Melanie Chen Cole (Sound Design); Nathan C. Crocker (Voice and Dialect), Alaine Alldaffer, CSA, Lisa Donadio (Casting); and Chandra R.M. Anthenill (Production Stage Manager).
Videos