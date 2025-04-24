Cast Set for ONE OF THE GOOD ONES at The Old Globe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Old Globe has revealed the cast and creative team for the San Diego premiere of One of the Good Ones. This hilarious and heartwarming new comedy is by acclaimed writer Gloria Calderón Kellett (Netflix’s Emmy Award–winning “One Day at a Time”) and directed by Kimberly Senior (Broadway’s Tony Award-nominated and Pulitzer Prize-winning Disgraced). Performances begin May 24 and run through June 22, 2025, with the official opening performance on Thursday, May 29. The limited engagement will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

When Yoli brings her new boyfriend home to meet her Latino American parents, he’s not exactly what they were expecting. Everyone tries to be on their best behavior, but generational differences and cultural assumptions collide. Through equal measures of comedy and compassion, they all discover what it truly means to be a family. The laugh-out-loud One of the Good Ones was acclaimed by the Los Angeles Times as “a theatrical comedy in the sitcom tradition of Norman Lear.”

“It’s been a season of real laughter at The Old Globe, and One of the Good Ones not only continues it, but also propels it to new levels of delight,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “Gloria Calderón Kellett is an extremely accomplished comedy writer with a string of television successes. She’s also a playwright with a powerful command of the live stage. Her new play tells a story of parents and children who certainly love each other deeply, but who also have pretty strong opinions of each other’s life choices. She adds a lot of warmth plus some keenly observed SoCal satire to the mix, and the result is a truly funny, affirmative, and entertaining evening of theatre. I know our audiences will find it a highlight of our year.”

The cast for One of the Good Ones includes Angelique Cabral as Ilana (Disney’s Wish), Cree as Yoli (Newline/Max’s Turtles All the Way Down), Nico Greetham as Marcos (Broadway’s Disney’s Newsies), Santino Jimenez as Pedro (Pasadena Playhouse’s One of the Good Ones), and Benito Martinez as Enrique (Mark Taper Forum’s The Trial of the Catonsville Nine).

Understudies include Erika Toraya as Ilana (San Diego Repertory Theatre’s The Odd Couple-Latino Style), Maya Sofia Enciso as Yoli (The Old Globe’s Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express), Javier Guerrero as Enrique and Pedro (MOXIE Theatre’s Fade), and Devyn Wade as Marcos (Diversionary Theatre’s Hand to God).

In addition to Kellett and Senior, the creative team includes scenic design by Takeshi Kata; costume design by Sarita Fellows; lighting design by Jaymi Smith; sound design by Jeff Gardner and Andrea Allmond; casting by Caparelliotis Casting; and production stage manager Chandra R. M. Anthenill.

