Callum Adams, Shereen Ahmed & More to Star in the World Premiere of THE AGE OF INNOCENCE at The Old Globe

The Age of Innocence plays at the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, from February 8 to March 10, 2024.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

The Old Globe has revealed the full cast and creative team for the Globe-commissioned world premiere of The Age of Innocence. Based on Edith Wharton’s Pulitzer Prize–winning classic, this new adaptation for the stage is written by Karen Zacarías (The Old Globe’s Destiny of Desire, Native Gardens) and directed by Chay Yew (The Old Globe’s Dishwasher Dreams, The Public Theater’s Low). The Age of Innocence plays at the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, from February 8 to March 10, 2024, with the official opening night on Thursday, February 15. Tickets are available at Click Here.

Edith Wharton’s The Age of Innocence is set in 1870s Gilded Age New York City, where high society clashes with love. When the glamorous Countess Ellen Olenska sweeps into town, she upends the lives of everyone around her, especially the dashing lawyer Newland Archer. This new stage adaptation from Karen Zacarías is the kind of lush period production for which The Old Globe is renowned.

“The Age of Innocence is an American classic that the Globe is thrilled to bring to our stage in an exciting new version by our good friend Karen Zacarías,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “Karen has found a vivid theatrical language for Edith Wharton’s moving and strikingly modern-feeling story, and the great director Chay Yew stages it with energy and dynamism. At the heart of the piece is a love triangle that’s shot through with passion and aching desire, and Zacarías and Yew channel that emotion into a deeply absorbing and entertaining work of theatre. This is the kind of material for which The Old Globe is celebrated, and I am honored to bring it to our audiences.”

The cast for The Age of Innocence includes Callum Adams as Newland Archer (West End’s Teenage Dick, CBS’s “Blue Bloods”), Shereen Ahmed as Ellen (New York City Center’s The Light in the Piazza, Classic Stage Company’s A Man of No Importance), Barzin Akhavan as Beaufort (Broadway’s The Kite Runner, Huntington Theatre’s Prayer for the French Republic), Delphi Borich as May (Broadway’s Camelot, Broadway’s Into the Woods), Mahira Kakkar as Mrs. Welland and Medora Manson (Broadway’s Life of Pi, Waterwell’s 7 Minutes), Eva Kaminsky as Narrator (Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Signature Theatre’s A Bright New Boise), Rami Margron as Mrs. Archer and Regina Beaufort (New York Classical Theatre’s Richard III,The Old Globe’s Hurricane Diane), Sophia Oberg as Janey Archer, Opera Singer, and Nastasia (San Diego Jewish Arts Festival’s Hereville: A New Jewish Musical, Scripps Ranch Theatre’s Out on a Limb: New Plays from America’s Finest City Festival), Socorro Santiago as Catherine Mingott and Mrs. van der Luyden (Connelly Theatre’s Man Cave, The Public Theater’s Mojada), Mike Sears as Sillerton Jackson, Mr. Letterblair, and Mr. van der Luyden (The Old Globe’s Trouble in Mind, MOXIE Theatre’s Birds of North America), and Michael Underhill as Dallas (The Old Globe’s The Notebooks of Leonardo Da Vinci, Huntington Theatre’s Witch). 

Understudies for The Age of Innocence include Luana Fontes as Mrs. Welland, Medora Mason, Mrs. Archer, and Regina Beaufort, Chris Hathaway as Janey Archer, Opera Singer, Nastasia, and Dallas, Madeline Grace Jones as Narrator, Erick Lindsey as Beaufort, Sillerton Jackson, Mr. Letterblair, and Mr. van der Luyden, Angelynne Pawaan as May, Akoni Steinmann as Newland Archer, and Emma Svitil as Ellen, Catherine Mingott, and Mrs. van der Luyden. 

Also, joining Zacarías and Yew as part of the creative team for the Globe’s production of The Age of Innocence are Arnulfo Maldonado (Scenic Design), Susan E. Mickey (Costume Design), Lee Fiskness (Lighting Design), Darron L West (Sound Design), Ursula Meyer (Voice and Dialect Coach), Caparelliotis Casting and Kelly Gillespie, CSA (Casting), and Jess Slocum(Production Stage Manager).

Tickets for The Age of Innocence are available now and start at $29. Performances for the five-week limited engagement run February 8 – March 10, 2024, with the official press opening on Thursday, February 15 at 7:00 p.m. Visit www.TheOldGlobe.org for a full schedule and additional information. 

Opening night post-show receptions for the cast and donors are held in Hattox Hall, located in the Karen and Donald Cohn Education Center, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

The Age of Innocence is supported by Artist Sponsor City National Bank (for playwright Karen Zacarías).

Financial support of The Old Globe is provided by The City of San Diego. The Theodor and Audrey Geisel Fund provides leadership support for The Old Globe’s year-round activities.


The Tony Award–winning The Old Globe is one of the country’s leading professional nonprofit regional theatres. Now in its 89th year, the Globe is San Diego’s flagship performing arts institution, and it serves a vibrant community with theatre as a public good. Under the leadership of Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein and the Audrey S. Geisel Managing Director Timothy J. Shields, The Old Globe produces a year-round season of 16 productions of classic, contemporary, and new works on its three Balboa Park stages, including its internationally renowned Shakespeare Festival. More than 250,000 people annually attend Globe productions and participate in the theatre’s artistic and arts engagement programs. Its nationally prominent Arts Engagement Department provides an array of participatory programs that make theatre matter to more people in neighborhoods throughout the region. Humanities programs at the Globe and around the city broaden the community’s understanding of theatre art in all its forms. The Globe also boasts a range of new play development programs with professional and community-based writers, as well as the renowned The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program. Numerous world premieres—such as 2014 Tony Award winner for Best Musical A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Bright Star, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! —have been developed at The Old Globe and have gone on to highly successful runs on Broadway and at regional theatres across the country. 




