Cabrillo Chamber Orchestra to Present OBRIGADO BRAZIL, Celebration Of Brazilian Music

Cabrillo Chamber Orchestra will present Obrigado Brazil, a celebration of Brazilian music, at Incarnation Lutheran Church in Poway, California.

The all Brazilian concert will feature arrangements by principal violist Domenico Hueso. The concert, which takes the listener on a journey throughout Brazil, will start with classical pieces by Heitor Villa-Lobos and end with Brazilian hits such as 'Samurai' and 'María, María'.

Featured guest artists are classical guitarist Ian Lawrence, vocalist Fagner Barnardo and Lexi Pulido, and Combo Elo (pianist Jim Guerin, percussionist Julien Cantelm, auxiliary percussion Dr. Sean Leah Bowden, electric bass Felipe Lopes, guitarist Nikko Nobleza, cellist Erdis Maxhelaku). Soprano Emma Berggren will be joined by CCO cellists Daniel Grab and Petter Ko with six cellists of the La Jolla Symphony for 'Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5' by Heitor Villa-Lobos.

Cabrillo Chamber Orchestra is lead by artistic director Gregory Lawrence and is San Diego County's professional chamber orchestra comprised of eclectic musicians who work in other ensembles of many genres. CCO performs the vast chamber orchestra repertoire from the Baroque, Classical, Romantic, 20th Century to the present, premier works, and international 'indigenous' music. Providing their audiences with a personal 'up close' experience, their home concert venue is at Incarnation Lutheran Church in Poway, CA but they also perform at other San Diego County venues.