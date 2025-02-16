Cabrillo Chamber Orchestra Will Present A SCANDINAVIAN VOYAGE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cabrillo Chamber Orchestra brings Scandinavian pieces to Southern California for one night only February 23, 2025 with "A Scandinavian Voyage" at Incarnation Lutheran Church in Poway, north of San Diego.

Artistic director Gregory Lawrence has put together a beautiful program that transports the listener to Scandinavia. The music features elements of beloved folk melodies, poetry, references to nature, introspection and simplicity. The orchestra will be led by resident conductor Zun-Hin Woo and will feature CCO principal violinist Domenico Hueso and guest artists violinist Renaudo Robinson and Swedish soprano Emma Berggren.

The program will start with "Two Nordic Melodies" & excerpts from "Peer Gynt" by Edvard Grieg including "Solveig's Sang" performed by Swedish soprano Emma Berggren. This will be followed by the three Swedish songs for voice and orchestra "Skogen Sover" translating to 'the forest sleeps' by Hugo Alfvén, "Tonerna" by Carl Sjöberg and the traditional folk song "Ack Värmeland du Sköna".

The second half of the concert will feature a "Suite for Violin & Viola" by Kurt Atterberg featuring violinist Renaudo Robinson and Domenico Hueso on viola. The program will end with "Serenade on Swedish Melodies" by Max Bruch and "Sønderho" a Danish traditional.

Swedish soprano Emma Berggren was a finalist in the 2024 Bayreuth-Stipendium Wagner Society Gothenburg Vocal Competition in collaboration with GöteborgsOperan, was featured as a soloist in the Falsterbo-Skanör music summer program in Sweden and attended the AIMS Opera Studio in Graz, Austria. She has performed with many regional organizations that include the Pacific Lyric Association, Lyric Opera of Orange County, Guild Opera Company, Ridgecrest Opera Guild, Riverside Lyric Opera, Mission Opera, California Philharmonic, Golden State Pops Orchestra, and now the Cabrillo Chamber Orchestra!

CCO principal violist Domenico Hueso is a multi-faceted performer, improviser, composer and arranger. Nico's passion for his art has led him not only to different countries but also on musical endeavors embracing a myriad of genres; rock, pop, indie, flamenco, sea shanties, jazz, folk music. Along with being a musical ambassador for the San Diego International Airport, Nico also performs as an entertainer for centers for senior living, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and corporate events. His original compositions and musical arrangements have premiered at Institutions such as the USC Thornton School, San Diego Unified School district and beyond. His artistry can be heard on KPBS, BBC public radio and Amazon Prime Video.

Renaudo Robinson is a soloist, teacher, and chamber musician based in Los Angeles. He is concertmaster of the City Ballet Orchestra San Diego, guest concertmaster of the Pacific Lyric Opera Orchestra, and former concertmaster of the Villa Musica Chamber Players. Additionally, Renaudo is a former member of the Chicago Sinfonietta, La Jolla Symphony Orchestra, Chicago Modern Orchestra Project, and Matt Jones Orchestra. Other experience includes performances with the Coronado Philharmonia, Cabrillo Chamber Orchestra, Villa Music Summer Orchestra, Michigan Philharmonic, Dearborn Symphony, Oistrach Symphony, Rochester Symphony, Livonia Symphony, and Oakland - Pontiac Symphony.

Cabrillo Chamber Orchestra is San Diego County's professional chamber orchestra, comprised of dedicated and passionate musicians who have performed a myriad of music genres in many fine ensembles. A heartfelt thanks to the Hennings-Fischer Foundation and Maestro Fung Ho for their most generous grant to the Cabrillo Chamber Organization and Orchestra.

Comments