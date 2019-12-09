BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards Update: ALMOST FAMOUS - The Old Globe Theatre Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for San Diego:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Casey Likes - ALMOST FAMOUS - The Old Globe Theatre 13%

Berto Fernandez - ROCK OF AGES - Cygnet Theatre 11%

Jeremy Wilson (they/them/their) - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Diversionary Theatre 8%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Jackson Armstrong - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Del Lago Academy 10%

Max Cadillac - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - OB PLAYHOUSE 9%

Erik Mayuiers - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Patio Playhouse 8%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Wil Bethmann - ANGELS IN AMERICA PARTS 1 & 2, - Cygnet Theatre 11%

Kevin Phan - PUFFS - The Eastern 10%

Trevor Cruse - PUFFS - The Eastern 5%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Erin Vanderhyde - ALL SHOOK UP - San Diego Musical Theatre 9%

Solea Pfeiffer - ALMOST FAMOUS - The Old Globe Theatre 7%

Audrey Deubig - MATILDA - Moonlight Stage Productions 7%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Amanda Blair - AMERICAN IDIOT - OB Playhouse 9%

Gianna Merghart - MAMMA MIA - Center Stage Productions 9%

Arleth Ruvalcaba - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Patio Playhouse 7%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Marisa Taylor Scott - PUFFS - The Eastern 6%

Kay Marian McNellen - PUFFS - The Eastern 6%

Rachael VanWormer - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Cygnet Theatre 6%

Best Musical (non-professional)

AMERICAN IDIOT - OB Playhouse 12%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Del Lago Academy 9%

MAMMA MIA - Center Stage Productions 9%

Best Musical (professional)

ALMOST FAMOUS - The Old Globe Theatre 16%

ALL SHOOK UP - SAN DIEGO MUISCAL THEATRE 12%

WEST SIDE STORY - Moonlight Stage Productions 9%

Best Play (non-professional)

DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - OB Playhouse 47%

OUR TOWN - Patio Playhouse 40%

BOEING BOEING - CSUSM 13%

Best Play (professional)

PUFFS - The Eastern 24%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Cygnet Theatre 14%

THE VIRGIN TRIAL - Cygnet Theatre 6%

Best Touring Show

THE BOOK OF MORMON - Broadway San Diego 47%

WAITRESS - Broadway San Diego 38%

HELLO DOLLY - Broadway San Diego 15%

Theater of the Year

San Diego Musical Theatre 16%

The Old Globe Theatre 14%

OB Playhouse 13%

