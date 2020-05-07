Broadway in San Diego's Engagement of MEAN GIRLS Rescheduled for 2021

Broadway in San Diego has shared via their website, that due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19, Mean Girls has been rescheduled to next summer, August 24-29, 2021.

From the mind of Tina Fey, MEAN GIRLS is a ferociously funny musical about the wild dangers of high school. From an award-winning creative team, including book-writer Fey, director Casey Nicholaw, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin, experience the iconic humor in a new, unimaginable way.



Cady Heron may have grown up in African, but nothing prepared her for the vicious predators of her high school hallways. By taking on Regina George, the queen bee of the terrifying clique known as The Plastics, Cady learns that being popular is not the same as being loved.



MEAN GIRLS gets to the hilarious heart of what it means to be a true friend, a worthy nemesis, and above all, a human being.





