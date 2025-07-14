Brittany Bellizeare and More to Star in DECEIVED at The Old Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Old Globe has revealed the full cast and creative team for the West Coast premiere of Deceived by Johnna Wright (Bard on the Beach’s Much Ado About Nothing – director, Blackbird Theatre’s The Rivals - director) and Patty Jamieson (Shaw Festival’s Ragtime, The Importance of Being Earnest – actor), adapted from the classic play Gaslight by Patrick Hamilton (Rope, The Duke in Darkness). Delicia Turner Sonnenberg (The Old Globe’s Trouble in Mind, Skeleton Crew) directs this suspenseful thriller that will enthrall Globe audiences. Performances begin August 9 and have been extended through September 7, 2025, with the opening on Thursday, August 14 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park.



Bella Manningham’s new husband seems the doting partner, but when she sees the gaslights dim and he claims they have not, she begins to suspect the strange occurrences aren’t just in her head. This exhilarating new adaptation of the beloved mystery blows the dust off a classic and is “a very satisfying piece of theatrical reinvention” (Toronto Star).

“Deceived is a psychological thriller that delivers suspense, melodrama, and a jolt of theatrical fun,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “Based on the classic play Gaslight, which inspired the famous film and placed a new word in our lexicon, Deceived is about the lies we tell each other, and ourselves, in the name of love. Stylish and stunning, it’s given a breathtaking production by the Globe’s dear friend Delicia Turner Sonnenberg and her team of first-rate collaborators. Deceived is a great night of theatre—an edge-of-your seat delight. I’m so happy to have it anchoring our summer season.”

The cast of Deceived includes Brittany Bellizeare as Bella (Broadway’s McNeal, Off-Broadway’s Flex), Maggie Carneyas Elizabeth (The Old Globe’s Pygmalion, Backyard Renaissance: Misery), Kennedy Tolson as Nancy (La Jolla Playhouse’s Indian Princesses, La Jolla Playhouse DNA New Play Festival’s Marble Rooftop), and Travis Van Winkleas Jack (Arena Stage’s Death on the Nile, Netflix’s “FUBAR”).

Deceived understudies include Morgan Carberry (u/s Elizabeth) and Liliana Talwatte (u/s Bella and Nancy), and Justin Lang (u/s Jack).



Also joining Wright, Jamieson, and Sonnenberg as part of the creative team are Paige Hathaway (Scenic Design), Nicole Jescinth Smith (Costume Design), Bryan Ealey (Lighting Design), Fitz Patton (Sound Design and Original Music), Andrea Caban (Dialect Coach), Caparelliotis Casting (Casting), and Marie Jahelka (Production Stage Manager).



Ticket prices for Deceived start at $47. Performances for the four-week limited engagement run August 9 – September 7, 2025, with the official press opening on Thursday, August 14, at 7 p.m. Visit for tickets, a full schedule, and additional information.