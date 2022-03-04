AN ILIAD Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Rep announces the return engagement of AN ILIAD, a dynamic tour-de-force adaptation of Homer's classic poem about the Trojan War. A war-weary poet recalls the nobility, savagery and valor of the battles and warriors, while deftly exploring the human costs of war through the centuries.

Award-winning actor Richard Baird vividly brings to life the power and humor of this brilliant adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare. With an evocative accompaniment by Amanda Schaar, this is an enthralling, theatrical experience that is not to be missed.

David Ellenstein directs the award-winning Richard Baird on North Coast Rep's mainstage. The play was streamed last year as part of our steaming series and David Ellenstein felt it was an important piece of theatre and that our audience should see this live on stage.

Set by Scenic Designer Marty Burnett and props by Phillip Korth. Aaron Rumley is the Stage Manager and Lighting/Sound Designer.

AN ILIAD will be performed from March 31 - April 10 as a limited run at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $49 and can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org or at the Box Office (858) 481-1055.