A CONVERSATION WITH EDITH HEAD Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Susan Claassen in the award-winning A CONVERSATION WITH Edith Head, A behind the scenes feast of great movie lore and delicious stories as told by 8 time Academy Award winning costume designer, Edith Head. Susan Claassen stars in her internationally acclaimed portrayal of legendary costume designer, Edith Head. Hollywood's golden age comes to life in an evening of wit, wisdom, and a whisper of gossip!

A CONVERSATION WITH Edith Head based on "Edith Head's Hollywood" by Edith Head & Paddy Calistro, is a feast of delicious behind-the-scenes stories about Hollywood's greatest stars that provide an intimate portrait of Hollywood's legendary costume designer. In her six decades of costume design, Edith Head worked on over eleven hundred films; dressed the greatest stars of Hollywood; received 35 Academy Award nominations, and won an unprecedented eight Oscars. Edith Head's story is as fascinating as the history of the film industry itself, filled with humor, frustration and, above all, glamour. This diva of design helped to define glamour in the most glamorous place in the world - Hollywood!

Much of the dialogue in A CONVERSATION WITH Edith Head comes directly from the famed designer. When she was asked to write the authorized posthumous autobiography, Edith Head's Hollywood, Ms. Calistro acquired more than thirteen hours of recollections recorded by Edith Head, which she and Ms. Claassen painstakingly reviewed to gather the remarkable "Edithisms"-- as Ms. Head referred to her own sayings--that abound in the show. In addition, Claassen and Calistro collected insights from Hollywood insiders who knew Ms. Head best: costume designer Bob Mackie, who once worked as Ms. Head's sketch artist; her dear friend Edie Wasserman, wife of the late Universal Studio head Lew Wasserman; and Art Linkletter, award-winning host of "House Party", the daytime television show of the 1950s that brought Edith Head into the homes of America.

PRICE: $40

To purchase tickets, visit our website at www.northcoastrep.org, or call the Box Office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.