A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Comes to the Theatre School at North Coast Rep
The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents A Charlie Brown Christmas by Charles M. Schulz. Based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson Stage Adaptation by Eric Schaeffer By Special Arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson
When Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism he sees among everyone during the Christmas season, Lucy suggests that he become director of the school Christmas pageant. Charlie Brown accepts, but this proves to be a frustrating endeavor. When an attempt to restore the proper holiday spirit with a forlorn little Christmas tree fails, he needs Linus' help to discover the real meaning of Christmas.
Featured in the cast are Jackson Kampf, Lily Chen, Ella Darlington, Henri Tanghe, Victoria Baltzer, Eliana Mottla, Connor Overton, Ella Lombardi, Lila Winslow, Macy Viemeister, Kaden Courey, Jetta Dohrenwend, Hailey Topolovac, Ari Trette, Dottie Monahan, Kaylin Poblete, and Phillip Korth.
Performances are December 19-22, 2019
December 19th: 10AM & 5:30PM, 2019
December 20th: 10AM & 5:30PM, 2019
December 21st: 11AM & 5:30PM, 2019
December 22nd: 2PM, 2019
Ticket prices are regularly $16.00 for adults and $12.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 18, and active military. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, CA 92075. Call (858) 481-1055 or visit
www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.