Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Regional Awards

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards

Voting is now open through December 31st, 2022.

Nov. 18, 2022  

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards



Related Stories
Agarita Announces Its Complete Fall 2022 Schedule Photo
Agarita Announces Its Complete Fall 2022 Schedule
​​​​​​​Agarita has announced its complete fall 2022 schedule, arranging free events for the community with this innovative ensemble group visiting city districts and schools through its mobile concert hall. These innovative open-air outdoor performances feature classical and contemporary music by a mix of outstanding composers.
The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Launches 41st Annual Tejano Conjunto Festival En San An Photo
The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Launches 41st Annual Tejano Conjunto Festival En San Antonio Poster Contest
The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center is launching of its 41st annual Tejano Conjunto Festival en San Antonio 2023 Poster Contest. The popular poster contest returns after a two-year hiatus and it will include larger prizes, with the top award for the contest winner of $2,000, and more opportunities for area artists and students.
The Guadalupe Presents Soy Malintzin, November 18 Photo
The Guadalupe Presents Soy Malintzin, November 18
The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center presents Soy Malintzin, an original production by the Guadalupe Dance Company, accompanied by Mariachi Azteca de América. Soy Malintzin will be held at the historic Guadalupe Theater, 1301 Guadalupe Street on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at 8 p.m. Commissioned and presented by the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA), this dance production was inspired by Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche, a special exhibition currently on view at SAMA.
The Public Theater Announces Cast and Creative Team for A CHRISTMAS CAROL The Musical Photo
The Public Theater Announces Cast and Creative Team for A CHRISTMAS CAROL The Musical
A Christmas Carol The Musical is back by popular demand at The Public Theater of San Antonio, the longest running theatre company in Texas.

From This Author - BWW Awards


Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards
November 18, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards
November 18, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards
November 18, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld [REGION] Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards
November 18, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Maine AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards
November 18, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.