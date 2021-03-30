VIDEO: Get A First Look at ANTIGONE at Classic Theater

Antigone opens in two weeks from Classic Theatre!

Mar. 30, 2021  

Antigone opens in two weeks from Classic Theatre! See some behind the scenes video footage of Antigone below!

The play Antigone begins with two brothers fighting for the kingship of Thebes. Both men die in battle. Their successor and uncle, Creon, decides that one brother will be buried but the other brother will be left on the field of battle. Their sister, Antigone, finds herself having to choose between what she believes to be right, burying her brother, or following the laws of man and facing death herself. What happens when we are forced to choose between doing what we feel is right and what the world is telling us is right? What forces us to take a stand? What are we willing to die for?

In order to gain access to our production of Antigone or any of our upcoming productions this season, you do NOT need to purchase a separate ticket to the Botanical Garden.

Tickets to season 13 shows are now available online as well at classictheatre.org.

VIDEO: Get A First Look at ANTIGONE at Classic Theater
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


