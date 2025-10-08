Tyler Henry Hollywood Medium is Coming to ​The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will welcome Tyler Henry Hollywood Medium for an incredible live show. Known for his compassionate readings and extraordinary gift, Henry brings an unforgettable evening of connection, comfort, and clarity to audiences nationwide. This exciting show is scheduled for a one-night-only performance in the H-E-B Performance Hall on May 31, 2026, at 7:30 PM.

Medium Tyler Henry, star of two hit NETFLIX series Live From the Other Side and Life After Death with Tyler Henry, and E! Entertainment's mega hit television show Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, continues his sold out national Live Show tour across the country. During his life-changing Live Show “An Evening of Hope and Healing” Tyler explains how he communicates with the other side and gives jaw-dropping Live Audience Readings. Tyler's incredibly accurate, personal Live Readings of audience members often bring everyone to tears, giving them proof, hope, and understanding that “Our loved ones never really leave us.”

Tyler Henry was born with a unique gift that enables him to help countless people acquire closure, comfort and proof that consciousness transcends physical death. As an evidential based medium, his ability to provide detail-oriented specifics has quickly captured the attention of millions, even turning the most ardent skeptics into believers.

Tyler Henry continues to be the most sought-after medium as seen through his readings of celebrities and non-celebrities alike. Tyler is also a best-selling author with his first book, Between Two Worlds – Lessons From The Other Side. His second book, Here and Hereafter, was released on March 29th, 2022.

For more information, visit thetylerhenrymedium.com.

