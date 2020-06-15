Tobin Center for the Performing Arts Reopens Its Doors

The Rivard Report has reported that the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts reopened its doors this weekend, and is finding ways to move forward.

Read the full story HERE.

While business is returning to normal for the Tobin Center, there were changes made to ensure the safety of the guests, including the set up of hand sanitizer stations, Plexiglass separating concessionaires and customers purchasing drinks or snacks, and the use of face masks.

Christopher Novosad, vice president of marketing for the Tobin Center shared: "We're excited to be open and to have work to do again,"

The Tobin center said that this past weekend was a "test-run" for bigger events to come.

Michael Fresher, president and CEO of the Tobin Center said, "We know the governor said we can open up to 50 percent, but we're starting at 20 percent for the rest of the month...We know with the recent spikes some people might be nervous to come out, so we wanted to go above and beyond on what guidelines we actually follow."

Check out the full story HERE.

Related Articles Shows View More San Antonio Stories

More Hot Stories For You