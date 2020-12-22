The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures Announces 11th Edition of Advocacy Leadership Institute

The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures has announced the eleventh edition of its Advocacy Leadership Institute taking place in March and April 2021. The professional development program exists to support efforts led by artists, art administrators and cultural workers towards social equity, justice and empowerment.

Fellows selected to participate in the NALAC Advocacy Institute will participate in a two-month virtual curriculum leading to virtual immersion with opportunities for direct engagement with congressional representatives and arts leaders based in the nation's capital.

The NALAC Advocacy Leadership Institute is led by core faculty Rosalba Rolón (Pregones PRTT), Abel López (GALA Hispanic Theatre) and María López de León (NALAC). The curriculum addresses governmental frameworks involved in shaping cultural policy in the United States, successful advocacy strategies and planning, and equips fellows with necessary tools to lead proactive efforts in their respective communities.

"As the arts and culture sector responds to the public health and financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, new leadership in the executive and the legislative branch may offer a key opportunity for artists and cultural workers to continue to assert the importance of direct financial support for artists, cultural workers, and arts organizations centered on equity and justice," said NALAC President and CEO María López de León.

Past ALI Fellows have represented a diversity of communities, creative disciplines, and backgrounds. Last year's cohort included both individual artists as well as cultural workers from organizations such as the Flamboyan Arts Fund at the Flamboyan Foundation in San Juan, PR; Mezcla Media Collective in Chicago, IL; People for Mobility Justice and Chulita Vinyl Club in Los Angeles, CA.

"The ALI offers unique opportunities for Latinx arts and culture workers around the United States and Puerto Rico to engage with arts and culture leaders and policy makers in DC," said Monica Sosa, NALAC Program Manager. "Although in-person travel to Washington D.C. is not possible in the spring, we're committed to creating a digital experience where arts advocates are still able to connect with one another to cultivate new relationships and learn creative strategies for engaging their representatives."

All artists and cultural workers based in the United States and Puerto Rico are eligible to apply. Full tuition scholarships are available for participants to this year's Advocacy Leadership Institute.

Interested applicants are invited to attend an informational webinar on Wednesday, January 13 at 12:00pm CST or Wednesday, January 20 at 5:00pm CST. View full details by accessing the guidelines available on the NALAC website.

The Advocacy Leadership Institute (ALI) is supported by The Nathan Cummings Foundation, Ford Foundation, Southwest Airlines, Surdna Foundation, and Doris Duke Charitable Foundation.