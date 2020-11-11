The Magik Theatre Presents SNOW WHITE

The show will run November 21, 2020 – December 24, 2020.

The Magik Theatre's first production of the 2020-2021 season performed at the theatre features the not-so-classic tale of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. This comedic mix of theatre and drama, highlights two actors who play Snow White, the Huntsman, the Prince, and all seven dwarves in a funny, really, really funny way. So expect the unexpected in this fabulous fairy tale full of hilarious hijinks and meaningful lessons.

For more information on dates and times, visit

https://www.magiktheatre.org/event/snow-white/

PRICES:

Adults - $20

Children 17 and under - $15

Military/Seniors/Educators - $15

FREE PARKING - Offered for all ticket holders through Dec. 24, 2020 at the Hemisfair Parking Garage located on Hemisfair Blvd. Parking voucher must be picked up at the box office during check-in.

