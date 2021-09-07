The Magik Theatre Presents MADDIE'S FRIDGE

The Magik Theatre will debut its 2021-22 season at its downtown theatre in Hemisfair with Maddie's Fridge, a charming and heartwarming play about honesty, sensitivity, and instilling important lessons in friendship, empathy, and helping others. This production is proudly supported by H-E-B and their Hunger Relief program.

The performance will run from September 17 through October 30, centering around Maddi and Sofia who are best friends. One day, Sofia discovers that Maddi has no food in her fridge at home. Sofia wants to help her friend, but Maddi makes her promise not to tell anyone. What should Sofia do?

Maddie's Fridge addresses the challenges of food insecurity in a relatable way for children to understand, sparking empathy and conversation about hunger. This message perfectly aligns with the Ha?'Ea?'B Food Bank Assistance Program that works yeara?'round to raise awareness and battle hunger in Texas and Mexico and the San Antonio Food Bank's mission to fight hunger in the San Antonio community. From Friday, September 17, to Sunday, October 3, Magik Theatre will host a food drive with the goal of raising more than 2,000 lbs of food to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank. Food collection bins will be on display and H-E-B Hunger Relief PSAs will run at the theatre during the production.

The most wanted items include: peanut butter, cereal, tuna, Pop Top food items, beans, rice, mac and cheese, full means can/box, chili and soup, canned lunch meats, pet food, and baby food and diapers. Prizes will be awarded for families who donate over 10 food items.

On October 2, the Magik Theatre will also provide a free performance to San Antonio Food Bank clients at their main headquarters located at Valero Community Engagement Center. SAFB and H-E-B representatives will be on site providing snacks and hunger relief information to patrons. Capacity is limited and COVID-19 policy will include temperature checks upon entering the building and face masks required for attendees two years of age and older.

Ticket Link: https://magik.easy-ware-ticketing.com/generaladmission/uVJxpD4-tv1O58d5pYc_iQ

"The Magik Theatre is proud to partner with H-E-B and their Hunger Relief program, supporting the San Antonio Food Bank. We hope to use our stage, colorful props and the lighthearted humor of our talented actors to create a platform to teach our patrons and their children about the importance of food security through a beloved story like Maddie's Fridge," says Magik Theatre Artistic Director Anthony Runfola. "By making Magik a place for families to experience the joy and wonder of the theatre, we hope our free performance at San Antonio Food Bank will bring joy to their clients who are our San Antonio families."

This adapted play is based on the picture book of Maddi's Fridge by author Lois Brandt. Directed by Magik Theatre's Artistic Director, Anthony Runfola.