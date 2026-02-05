Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders to Perform at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! San Antonio Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Antonio & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

​The often imitated, never equaled, internationally acclaimed Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC) are taking their iconic moves on the road with Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders LIVE! – a limited nine-show tour across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas with a stop at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. This exciting show is scheduled in the H-E-B Performance Hall on April 12, 2026, 2024, at 7 PM.

Each show features 90 minutes of heart-pounding routines, including the fan-favorite “Thunderstruck,” along with never-before-seen solo and group performances, a live Q&A session and unforgettable stories from Senior Director Kelli Finglass, Head Choreographer Judy Trammell and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – all highlighting the passion, dedication and excellence that has defined the squad for decades.

For the second year, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will feature select Round 2 auditions live on stage, giving the audience and judges the opportunity to determine who advances to the final round at The Star in Frisco, TX. It's a rare opportunity for local friends, family and fans to witness future stars in action and be part of the defining moments that could shape the 2026 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

About The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders:

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, also known as “America's Sweethearts”, have been often imitated throughout sports, but never equaled in terms of beauty, style, athleticism, and worldwide popularity since their inception in the 1960s. As pioneers of their own powerful and dynamic style of dance in their iconic blue and white star-spangled uniform, they've become an iconic symbol in America and a global brand, as evidenced by inclusion in the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History. The team has also been featured in two made-for-television movies and has a widespread presence in branded merchandise including a collector's edition Barbie, posters, and calendars. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform for more than 90,000 fans at all Cowboys home games in AT&T Stadium. Their influence extends far beyond the stadium, having cemented their place in pop culture with two made-for-television movies and 16 seasons as Country Music Television's highest-rated and longest-running series. Most recently, they premiered at No. 1 on Netflix with the first season of “America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.” They also perform around the world on USO Tours for American military personnel and their families, having now completed 86 tours spanning 46 years. They've received the USO's Spirit of Hope Award, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall of Fame Award, and The American Legion's Distinguished Service Medal. The team also makes countless community service appearances in support of worthy causes extending their impact well beyond entertainment.