San Antonio Broadway Theatre to Launch City's First Pre-Professional Musical Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Antonio Broadway Theatre is launching the city's first-ever Pre-Professional Musical Theatre Company, set to debut this fall. Designed for the most dedicated and passionate young performers, the SABT Pre-Professional Company offers a transformative experience in elite-level training, performance, and industry exposure, right here in the heart of San Antonio.

This groundbreaking program fills a long-standing gap in the region's arts education landscape, offering students ages 12-18 the chance to train and perform at a level like in major metropolitan areas like New York or Los Angeles. Led by Broadway-experienced instructors and top-tier guest artists, participants will receive rigorous instruction in acting, voice, and dance, culminating in a showcase for agents and casting professionals.

"We're raising the bar for youth theatre in San Antonio," said Executive Director Lauren Cosio Kotkowski, "The SABT Pre-Professional Company isn't just another training program, it's a launchpad for serious young artists who are ready to pursue musical theatre at the collegiate or professional level."

Auditions for the inaugural company will be held this summer, with programming officially beginning in September. Selected performers will take part in intensive weekly rehearsals, masterclasses with Broadway professionals, and exclusive performance opportunities throughout the season. For more information visit www.sabroadwaytheatre.com

Comments