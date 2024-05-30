Review: THE BIG FRIENDLY GIANT at Magik Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



My husband and I escaped the heat last Saturday and wandered our way into Magik Theatre to see their 30th birthday celebration production, The BFG (Big Friendly Giant), a play adapted by David Wood from the book by Roald Dahl. This was the perfect show for them to produce because they have been a real “giant” in the San Antonio Theatre community for three magikal decades!

As always, the lobby was full of educational opportunities for children and an atmosphere of pure joy and excitement! I love how much the entire staff there remains fully dedicated to serving the community by providing a path for children to learn about theatre, while growing in their own creativity, empathy, and imagination. We happened to be there for their ASL interpreted performance, which is the first time I have attended one of these. The interpreters were expressive and entertaining, providing a wonderfully inclusive experience for several audience members who would not have been able to understand the story without them.

The true star of the BFG production was the team effort it took to pull off such an innovative concept! The collaborative nature of so many creative artists allowed this production to showcase fun new technology that helped this story come to life in such a playful way. They used video projections, child’s play--like paper dolls and pop out books, shadow puppetry, along with a wide array of light-up props and giant illusions. The audience was full of children’s urging voices when the BFG went dream-catching! They loved to see him snatch the dreams in his magical net and store them lovingly in his light-up jars. The experience of watching that scene, and hearing the children go wild for it, was like nothing I’ve seen in a live performance. I’m sure those kids will never forget it! The BFG, played by Mason Anthony Ortiz, had such infectious energy that drove the enthusiasm through scenes like this with his larger-than-life expressions, agile movements, and spirited giggles. The kids loved cheering him on and waving goodbye to him, their new friend, by the end.

Photo Credit: Lynn Lane

Other stand-out actors were Clarissa Cortez, as Sophie, as she portrayed such a lovable and brave character, exuding childlike wonder and energy. Amy Bouquet’s portrayal of the Queen of England was a highlight, as she so clearly committed to this role and had vibrant comic timing. In fact, any time you see Amy Bouquet’s name on a cast list, you should run out and catch her performance. She is a true star and a brilliant actress. I loved watching Michael Roberts in all of his roles, but especially as Mr. Tibbs. His physicality for this character just lit up the room!

The entire cast became wonderful theatre arts teachers at the end when they all came out of character and took questions from the kids in the audience. The education team at Magik must be commended for this part of the show as well, as I know they are committed to igniting curiosity and creativity within their young audience members by helping to prepare the actors for this educational ending. All of the kids in the audience loved getting a peek at all things behind the scenes and were thrilled to interact with the actors in this way. This is one of my favorite parts of a Magik production because you can feel the true passion with which the entire company operates. They are making a real difference in the community!

Congratulations to the director, Anthony Runfola, for seeing your unique vision to this amazing end! So many moving parts had to come together to pull it off, and your bold innovation inspired a truly giant result!

Lynn Lane" height="533" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/upload13/2312285/The%20Magik%20Theatre%20-%20Big%20Friendly%20Giant%20-%20Photographer%20Lynn%20Lane-147%20(1).jpeg" width="800" /> Photo Credit: Lynn Lane

You have a few more chances to experience this “giant” event, San Antonio! Don’t miss out!

Comments