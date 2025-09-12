Review: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES at The Classic Theatre Of San Antonio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Women are powerful, especially when working together.” A direct quote from the play, and a perfect way to sum up the message from the brilliant production of Real Women Have Curves at Classic Theatre. The story of this touching comedy surrounded a family of women working in a 1987 Los Angeles sewing workshop in the heart of a Latino neighborhood. And while the themes and the language surrounded their rich culture, it was a story that could make any woman feel seen. We saw the events unfold through the eyes of Ana, a recent high school graduate dreaming of going to college to study writing. Throughout the play, they faced obstacles and desperate struggles together, and although Ana longed for a different life, she learned valuable life lessons from the women in the shop. Lessons that helped her and the other women find eventual success in reaching their dreams. Along the way, the women thoughtfully and hysterically presented many of the struggles immigrants and women in general often face in lonely silence. What a joy to see the women take this journey together.

Photo Credit: Mewbourne Photography

I am always excited to see what Classic Theatre will do with their intimate space for each show because every time I walk in I am instantly transported to another place and time. This show was no different. Alfy Valdez designed a beautiful sewing workshop, using every available inch of the room. Amelia Rico, the director, did an outstanding job of utilizing the space to give varied perspectives of the daily lives of these women. Everything from Rossina Lozoya’s costume design to Meredith Shuman’s sound design helped to immerse the audience in the world of the play.

Photo Credit: Mewbourne Photography

The ensemble of women were the true stars of the piece, working together to unveil the mysteries of female friendships. They fed off of each other in a dynamically authentic manner and kept us all riveted throughout the show. Clarissa Ramos, as Ana, has been a standout in San Antonio regional theatre performances, and her bold passion brought this character to life in a profound way. Campbell Reid Andrews, as Estela, used their hilarious physical comedy prowess to guide us through the tough subjects with an easy smile on our faces, and Marisa Varela, as Carmen, felt like an authentic mother of the group, making us laugh out loud and feel heartbreak as well.



I wrote in my notes that the women were brave as they let us see their imperfect bodies on stage, but then I wondered if I would say that if it were a group of men. Why do I feel women are brave to show imperfection? As I left pondering this question, I knew the company of Real Women Have Curves had done its job. Got us all thinking. Feeling seen. And maybe feeling just a little bit braver. Thank you, Classic Theatre, for yet another significant example of the power of live theatre. If you get a chance, San Antonio, head out and experience this important show for yourselves.

