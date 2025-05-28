Review: ANYTHING GOES at San Pedro Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Photo Credit: Awkward Eye Photography

When I was in high school I watched my theatre teacher perform in a local production of Anything Goes. I’ll never forget that. It brought me so much joy to see her up there in her element, just dancing and singing her heart out. She was so funny and so talented, and it just made me fall even more in love with the world of theatre. On Friday night, that love was once again rekindled at San Pedro Playhouse, where we had the most joyous experience watching their flawlessly vibrant production of Anything Goes!

I could surmise from my recent interview with director, Jimmy Moore and actor, Paige Berry, that we would be in for a real treat on Friday, and we were not disappointed. One of the best things about San Pedro Playhouse is that they are attentive to every detail from the first moment audiences arrive at the theatre until the moment they leave. The immediate vibe was colorful and fun, with many staff members dressed as if they were setting sail at sunset. It continued as we found our seats and saw that they had added a pre-show, Art-Deco styled bar up on stage! Audience members could head up there, look out across the house, and feel like Reno, asking for the bartender to “lead (them) beside distilled waters.”

When the curtains opened, and we beheld the set…oh my! Just incredible! The design, by Jimmy Moore, splayed across every available inch of the stage, gave the impression that an actual ship was docked on stage. A luxurious one that lit up, with all of its many doors staircases. The ship’s horn blast invited us aboard, readying us to stand on its decks and set sail on its adventurous journey. The passengers aboard the S.S. American wore the most glitzy, glamorous, and perfectly tailored costumes, designed by Rachael Lorenzetti, that earned audible gasps from the audience! The creative and practical lighting design, by Mackenzie Mulligan, played off the impressive sets and costumes, bringing all the elements together for this fabulous voyage.

The adventure quickly became very Comedy-of-Errors-esque with its many unfortunately-timed entrances, big comedic characters, romantic mismatches, clever disguises, and high-society shenanigans. Along with the heart-lightening humor, came the most incredibly polished and exciting choreography, by Dena Mabry. All of the lifts, jumps, spins, and tapping created an explosively joyful energy that kept the audience on the edge of its seats. In short, it was everything you want musical theatre to be, and for me, brought me right back to those high school days where I simply fell in love with the power and joy of this beautiful art form.

The performances in this show were inspired and perfect across the board. Paige Berry, who played Reno Sweeney, was a true triple-threat star with powerful vocal performances, incredible dance skill, and the perfectly sweet edge in her acting that the character required. Brian Hodges, who played Billy Crocker, played a comic, yet believable, man in love, and Chris Berry, who played Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, simply brought down the house with his physical comedy and perfectly-crafted character. We always look for Isidro Medina at The Playhouse, who, in this production, played multiple parts, and he was once again a highlight and a joy to watch. Jackson Gable's powerhouse vocals and unique performance quality, as Purser, provided such a magnetic force, and he is certainly a San Antonio performer to follow and support. Steve Burney, as Eisha Whitney, kept us constantly laughing with his careful character choices and quick comic timing. The entire ensemble was the real delight in this show, as it really did take the whole crew to pull off such a grand and superb production.

Thank you, San Pedro Playhouse, for bringing joy to the stage once again, and in such a polished and perfect way. San Antonio, you have one more weekend to enjoy this show, and you truly must get out and take the voyage with this incredible team who works with their whole heart and soul to bring you the best possible theatrical experiences!

Photo Credit: Awkward Eye Photography

