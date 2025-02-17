ON GOLDEN POND to Open at The Historic Texas Theatre In Seguin

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Texas Theatre in Seguin will present "On Golden Pond" in February, directed by Pat Hoppe. The productiion will star Greg Dew as Norman Thayer - Greg has performed on stages throughout central Texas, with the Wimberley Players, Austin Repertory Theatre, Gaslight-Baker and others. Greg is the Managing Director of The Texas Theatre in Seguin.

Peggy Schott stars as Ethel Thayer - Peggy is one of the lead characters in the television crime-drama series "Vindication". Season 4 of the series is set to release soon through Angel Studios, Great American Family and RedeemTV. She also played Tess on AMC's "Fear the Walking Dead".

The cast also features Johanna Bain as Chelsea, Mark Shellard as Charlie, Jack Johnson as Billy, and Chance Martin as Bill.

