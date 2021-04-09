NALAC and Ford Foundation Launch RECLAIMING THE BORDER NARRATIVE

In partnership with the Ford Foundation, the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures announces the award of 27 grants to artists, cultural workers and organizations whose work will change narratives and amplify stories in collaboration with their respective communities across the US - Mexico border region.

In total, the NALAC Border Narrative Change Grantees will receive $1.42M for work taking place over two years. There are 8 grantees in California, 4 grantees in Arizona, 2 grantees in New Mexico, 9 grantees in Texas, and 3 grantees in Mexico. Learn more about grantee projects on the NALAC Website.

In fall 2020, NALAC hosted a series of virtual cafecitos to inform the grantmaking process for these awards, resulting in a nomination process where participants and other arts and culture leaders along the border region were invited to nominate artists, cultural workers and organizations leading narrative change efforts.

These awards are part of a larger initiative where NALAC will partner with the Ford Foundation, Borealis Philanthropy, the Center for Cultural Power, and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists to launch Reclaiming the Border Narrative. Southwest Folklife Alliance will document the learning from this initiative and create an accessible digital archive. The Ford Foundation will provide more than $4.5 million in funding over the next three years to the partners.

Reclaiming the Border Narrative is an effort to penetrate and shape the national attention about migration and the border by supporting authentic storytelling by impacted communities on the cultures and socio-political dynamics that comprise the region.

"We work to uplift the most marginalized voices within our communities because we know that art and culture is our most powerful conduit for transformative change," said MarÃ­a LÃ³pez De LeÃ³n, president and CEO of the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures. "Using their artistic and cultural practice strategically to advance justice, artists and culture-makers along the southern border will create works that reflect the dignity, resilience, and beauty inherent in border communities and our histories."

The stories of border communities including the stories of US citizens, immigrants, refugees, indigenous peoples, and asylum seekers are an integral part of our nation's history and present.

"Damaging narratives about border communities have for too long dominated the national attitude towards immigrants. We are proud to support these communities to reclaim their truth, speak their stories, and craft new anthems for America that ring with the dignity, demands, and dreams of border communities, said Maria Torres-Springer, vice president of U.S. Programs for the Ford Foundation.

Forceful narratives across administrations have demonized border communities and stoked fear of immigrants, fueling xenophobic policies including a multi-billion dollar border wall and family separation. Through it all, the authentic life stories, voices, and narratives of impacted border communities have been flattened, and the complexities of their cultures, contributions, and experiences have been erased.

"It is an honor to stand with the Ford Foundation and other partners supporting arts and culture-makers throughout the border region in cultivating collaboration across creative disciplines and borders," said MarÃ­a LÃ³pez De Leon.

The initiative aims for the stories to reflect the diversity and full spectrum of experiences at the border -- including those of LGBTQ+, Afro-Latinx, women, and community members with disabilities, who are so often overlooked in existing narratives about the southern border.

NALAC Border Narrative Change Grantees: