Magik Theatre Announces SNOW WHITE, 2nd Production Of 28th Season

Back by popular demand, Magik Theatre presents the not-your-usual "Once Upon a Time" classic tale of Snow White, written by Greg Banks, from Oct. 16-Oct. 30, as part of its fall season. This comedic mix of theatre and drama is back but with a new two-member cast -- Elysa Aguilar and Devon Moreno of Maddi's Fridge.

Magik Theatre's cast featuring Aguilar and Moreno will morph into a multitude of characters including a princess, her evil queen, a magical mirror, a huntsman, and the beloved seven dwarfs. Both lively and imaginative, this new adaptation of Snow White will leave you experiencing this classical story with an entirely fresh perspective while wondering: How did they do that? So expect the unexpected in this fabulous fairy tale with a (spoiler alert) you-won't-see-it-coming full of hilarious hijinks and meaningful lessons.

"We are pleased to bring our two-person Snow White back this fall! This time, Elysa Aguilar and Devon Moreno step into the roles of Snow White and all the characters under the direction of Rosa Gardner. I can't think of a better team to bring this hilarious, high-energy production to life!" said Anthony Runfola, artistic director of Magik Theatre.

Snow White opens Oct. 16 and runs through Oct. 30 at Magik Theatre, located at Hemisfair. It is recommended for ages 6 years old and up.

Click here for a full listing of dates/times. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting magiktheatre.org or calling the box office at (210) 227-2751. Discounted tickets are available for children, seniors, military, and educators.

To get a full list of Magik Theatre's COVID-19's health and safety measures, please visit magik theatre.org.