LUMINARIA CONTEMPORARY ARTS FESTIVAL Returns To St. Paul Square In October

Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival will return to San Antonio on Saturday, October 18, 2025, transforming St. Paul Square into a dynamic open-air gallery from 6:00 p.m. to midnight.

This beloved after-dark celebration will feature the work of more than 200 artists across disciplines, including visual art, digital media, film, dance, live music, poetry, and interactive installations.

Visitors are invited to explore the historic streets where Commerce and Downtown meet, surrounded by art at every turn. The festival is free and open to all ages, offering an unforgettable evening of creative expression, local culture, and artistic surprise.

As part of its fall programming, Luminaria is also presenting a pop-up art exhibition at The Aiden Hotel titled It's Hot!—a vibrant, round-the-clock showcase celebrating Texas summer through the work of local artists. The exhibit is free and open 24/7 through September 12, 2025, at 1103 E. Commerce St.

In advance of the festival, Luminaria has announced the election of architect and arts advocate Eduardo Garcia as Chair of the Board of Directors. Garcia is the Texas Commercial Market Lead at Stantec and brings more than 30 years of experience in architecture, design, and public art. His professional practice has spanned the U.S., Mexico, South America, the Caribbean, and Europe. His appointment signals a continued investment in Luminaria’s mission to strengthen the city’s creative economy and engage San Antonio’s public spaces through the arts.

“We are confident his vision will guide Luminaria to greater success,” said festival organizers in a statement.

Luminaria was founded in 2008 by San Antonio arts advocates as a citywide celebration of creative expression. Since adopting a new strategic plan in 2021, the organization has deepened its commitment to cultural placemaking and site-specific artistic activation. Its programming reflects San Antonio’s unique heritage while fostering nationally and internationally resonant creative experiences.

For more information, visit luminariasa.org.