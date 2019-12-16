Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for San Antonio:
Best Actor under 18
Best Actress under 18
Best Choreography
Best Costume Designer for a Musical
Best Costume Designer for a Play (non-musical)
Best Director of a Musical
Best Director of a Play (non-musical)
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Best Leading Actor in a Play (non-musical)
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Best Leading Actress in a Play (non-musical)
Best Musical (Local)
Best Musical (Touring)
Best Play (non-musical) (Local)
Best Scenic Designer of a Musical
Best Scenic Designer of a Play (non-musical)
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Best Supporting Actor in a Play (non-musical)
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Best Supporting Actress in a Play (non-musical)
Best Theater
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Jackson Kibby - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 25%
Caleb Dreyer - FROZEN JR. - Fredericksburg Theater Company 19%
Nickie Barron - BOOGIE WOOGIE CHRISTMAS - The Harlequin 12%
Lily Mace - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 18%
Austyn Hennigan - MADAGASCAR - The Point Theatre 12%
Hannah Cox - MAMMA MIA - The Point Theatre 12%
Heather Cunningham - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 38%
Courtnie Mercer - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 22%
Heidi Melton - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater Company 13%
Lanza Teague - MADAGASCAR - The Point Theatre 36%
Sarah Brookes - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 22%
Tommie Bailey - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater Company 17%
Lanza Teague - THE COMPLETE WORKA OF WILLIAM AHAKESPEARE, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre 37%
Vaughn Taylor - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 25%
Jolene Keefer & Nita Regester - BUS STOP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 17%
Sarah Derousseau - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 29%
David Nanny - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 17%
Jim Weisman - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater company 13%
Sarah Derousseau - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre, Ingram 23%
Caleb Straus - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Fredericksburg Theater Company 15%
David Remschel - NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 15%
Jeff Cunningham - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 22%
Daniel Melton - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theatre Company 16%
Robby French - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 15%
Pierre Minjauw - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Fredericksburg Theater Company 13%
Jacob Sengele - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 12%
Ken DeZarn - NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 9%
Ambra Starr - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 23%
Athena Boneta - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 11%
Hannah Cox - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 10%
Lily Mace - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 17%
Tasha Remschel - THESE SHINING LIVES - The Point Theatre 17%
Macy Parker - BUS STOP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 13%
MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre, Ingram 23%
RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 13%
WICKET - Performing Arts San Antonio 11%
HAMILTON - Majestic Theater 38%
WICKED - The majestic theatre 25%
WAITRESS - The majestic theatre 16%
SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 18%
COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre, Ingram 12%
NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 11%
Jeff Cunningham - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 23%
Vaughn Taylor - WICKET - Performing Arts San Antonio 14%
Jeremy Whittington - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 12%
Jeffery Cunningham - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Fredericksburg Theatre Company 28%
Jenny Taylor - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre 27%
Steve Reily - BUS STOP - Fredericksburg TheaterCompany 22%
Louie Canales - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 15%
Caleb Dreyer - FROZEN JR. - Fredericksburg theater company 9%
Andrew Cannon - FOOTLOOSE - Playhouse 2000 8%
Jason Rittimann - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre 16%
Jeffery Hensel - NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 15%
Daniel Calderon - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 12%
Taylor Chilton - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 26%
Julie Coe - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 18%
Seabrook Jones - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 15%
Jessica Sturm - NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 20%
Hailey Knudsen - BUS STOP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 14%
Crystn Burroughs - SANDERS FAMILY CHRISTMAS - The Point Theatre 12%
Fredericksburg Theater Company 26%
The Point Theater Ingram, Texas 20%
Performing Arts San Antonio 14%
