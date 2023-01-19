Jeremy Torres Lab Theatre at Texas State University to Present THE MOORS in February

Texas State University will be putting on a fully produced undergraduate student-led show in its spring Mainstage season.

"The Moors" is Directed by Texas State Undergraduate student, Shelby Curry and will be presented on February 3 & 4th at 7:30 and February 5th at 2:00

"The Moors" follows two sisters and their dogs that live out their lives on the bleak English moors, dreaming of love and power. The arrival of a hapless governess and a moor-hen set all three on a strange and dangerous path.

Located at 430 Moon St. PSH Foundation Studio Theatre.