Jeremy Torres Lab Theatre at Texas State University to Present THE MOORS in February

"The Moors" follows two sisters and their dogs that live out their lives on the bleak English moors, dreaming of love and power.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Texas State University will be putting on a fully produced undergraduate student-led show in its spring Mainstage season.

"The Moors" is Directed by Texas State Undergraduate student, Shelby Curry and will be presented on February 3 & 4th at 7:30 and February 5th at 2:00

Located at 430 Moon St. PSH Foundation Studio Theatre.




Cabaret Premiere of Sarah Fleming Walkers New Album ELEVEN OCLOCK NUMBER to be Presented a Photo
Cabaret Premiere of Sarah Fleming Walker's New Album ELEVEN O'CLOCK NUMBER to be Presented at Austin Playhouse
Austin Playhouse has announced tickets and cabaret tables are now available for a live “Cabaret Premiere” of Sarah Fleming Walker’s new album Eleven O’Clock Number. 
Review: PRETTY WOMAN at Bass Concert Hall Photo
Review: PRETTY WOMAN at Bass Concert Hall
It's not that PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL is necessarily worthy of a terribly poor review, but it's not worthy of a good one either. Does it get the job done? Is it a musical? Was it executed well? Is the talent up to the task? Yes, to all these. But that's about where the good work ends. There's well directed talent up there on stage, but the book and undistinguished lyrics aren't a big help.
Review: Jarrott Productions - THE SOUND INSIDE - A Stunning Narrative Photo
Review: Jarrott Productions - THE SOUND INSIDE - A Stunning Narrative
Jarrott Productions begins 2023 with another hit, the suspenseful narrative THE SOUND INSIDE by Adam Rapp. This beautiful, sometimes jarring, play follows the company’s former work featuring amazing talent and outstanding production values.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.

