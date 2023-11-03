JESUS CHRIS SUPERSTAR at Tobin Center

Special Offer: Jesus Chris Superstar

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

JESUS CHRIS SUPERSTAR at Tobin Center

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a mesmerizing new production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.

Get More Information




RELATED STORIES - San Antonio

1
Ground Floor Theatre Launches New Program GFT Writes Photo
Ground Floor Theatre Launches New Program 'GFT Writes'

Ground Floor Theatre launches 'GFT Writes,' a playwriting intensive program. Inaugural playwrights and director of new works announced.

2
North Texas Performing Arts Announces Thanksgiving and Winter Break Camps Photo
North Texas Performing Arts Announces Thanksgiving and Winter Break Camps

North Texas Performing Arts has announced Thanksgiving and Winter Break Camps. Get all the details here!

3
Auditions For SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE at The Wimberley Players Photo
Auditions For SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE at The Wimberley Players

Don't miss your chance to audition for Shakespeare in Love at The Wimberley Playhouse in Texas. Find out all the details about the production dates and audition dates here.

4
Magik Theatre to Present CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Next Month Photo
Magik Theatre to Present CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Next Month

Carmela Full of Wishes is a hopeful play based on the acclaimed book by Matt de la Peña and Christian Robinson. Join us on this journey celebrating family, dreamers, and the power of hope found in unexpected places. Recommended for ages 5+.

From This Author - BWW Special Offer

XANADU at Scarborough Music TheatreXANADU at Scarborough Music Theatre
ORPHEUS AND EURYDICE at Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre CentreORPHEUS AND EURYDICE at Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre
PIAF! THE SHOW at Herbst TheatrePIAF! THE SHOW at Herbst Theatre
JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY at The Hackensack Performing Arts CenterJIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY at The Hackensack Performing Arts Center

Videos

Michael Urie WILL Succeed on Broadway in SPAMALOT Video
Michael Urie WILL Succeed on Broadway in SPAMALOT
Alex Edelman Talks JUST FOR US and More on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE Video
Alex Edelman Talks JUST FOR US and More on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Video
How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen
View all Videos

San Antonio SHOWS
Jesus Christ Superstar in San Antonio Jesus Christ Superstar
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts (11/17-11/18)Tracker
My Fair Lady (National tour) in San Antonio My Fair Lady (National tour)
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts (1/20-1/21)Tracker
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in San Antonio Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Plaza Theatre (4/05-4/07)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in San Antonio Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Plaza Theatre (3/08-3/10)
On Golden Pond by Ernest Thompson in San Antonio On Golden Pond by Ernest Thompson
The Classic Theatre of San Antonio (11/02-11/19)
Elf The Muscial Jr in San Antonio Elf The Muscial Jr
CYT Blackbox Theater (11/10-11/26)
Clue in San Antonio Clue
Majestic Theatre (6/25-6/30)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in San Antonio The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Majestic Theatre (4/05-4/07)
Annie (Non-Equity) in San Antonio Annie (Non-Equity)
Majestic Theatre (11/07-11/12)
Fade in San Antonio Fade
UIW Theatre (2/23-3/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You