LIVERPOOL LEGENDS Bring THE COMPLETE BEATLES EXPERIENCE To Laredo

Louise Harrison Presents… LIVERPOOL LEGENDS: THE COMPLETE BEATLES EXPERIENCE will play Sames Auto Arena on Friday, January 30, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

The internationally touring tribute act recreates the music and evolution of The Beatles in a live concert production that spans the group’s full career.

Handpicked by Louise Harrison, sister of George Harrison, Liverpool Legends performs selections from the band’s early years through later landmark albums, including songs such as “She Loves You,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Come Together,” “Here Comes the Sun,” and “Hey Jude.” The show is narrated by Louise Harrison and features period costumes, vintage instruments, and production design reflecting multiple eras of the band’s history.

The Grammy-nominated group has performed sold-out engagements in more than 20 countries and has appeared at venues including Carnegie Hall, the Rose Bowl, and The Cavern Club. The ensemble has also recorded at Abbey Road Studios and has been recognized with Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award. Liverpool Legends has appeared on Pollstar’s Live75 chart and was selected by Jerry Bruckheimer to portray The Beatles in live performance projects.

The production has drawn praise from figures associated with The Beatles’ legacy, including Paul McCartney, who has cited the group’s attention to detail in performance.

LIVERPOOL LEGENDS: THE COMPLETE BEATLES EXPERIENCE will take place at Sames Auto Arena, located at 6700 Arena Blvd. in Laredo, Texas. Tickets and additional information are available through the venue box office and authorized ticketing outlets.