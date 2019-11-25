First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW San Antonio Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for San Antonio:
Best Actor under 18
Best Actress under 18
Best Choreography
Best Costume Designer for a Musical
Best Costume Designer for a Play (non-musical)
Best Director of a Musical
Best Director of a Play (non-musical)
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Best Leading Actor in a Play (non-musical)
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Best Leading Actress in a Play (non-musical)
Best Musical (Local)
Best Musical (Touring)
Best Play (non-musical) (Local)
Best Scenic Designer of a Musical
Best Scenic Designer of a Play (non-musical)
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Best Supporting Actor in a Play (non-musical)
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Best Supporting Actress in a Play (non-musical)
Best Theater
Jackson Kibby - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 35%
Nickie Barron - BOOGIE WOOGIE CHRISTMAS - The Harlequin 11%
Miles Fluitt - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Fredericksburg Theater Company 9%
Lily Mace - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 21%
Hannah Cox - MAMMA MIA - The Point Theatre 17%
Austyn Hennigan - MADAGASCAR - The Point Theatre 16%
Heather Cunningham - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 55%
Heidi Melton - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater Company 14%
Courtnie Mercer - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 10%
Lanza Teague - MADAGASCAR - The Point Theatre 55%
Tommie Bailey - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater Company 18%
Sarah Brookes - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 11%
Lanza Teague - THE COMPLETE WORKA OF WILLIAM AHAKESPEARE, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre 53%
Vaughn Taylor - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 24%
Jolene Keefer & Nita Regester - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Fredericksburg Theater Company 8%
Sarah Derousseau - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 45%
Jim Weisman - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater company 13%
Jeffery Brown - FOOTLOOSE - Callioux 12%
Sarah Derousseau - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre, Ingram 27%
David Remschel - NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 20%
Caleb Straus - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Fredericksburg Theater Company 11%
Jeff Cunningham - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 33%
Daniel Melton - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theatre Company 14%
Jason Rittimann - MADAGASCAR - The Point Theatre 12%
Jacob Sengele - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 12%
Ken DeZarn - NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 11%
David Remschel - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre 11%
Ambra Starr - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 32%
Hannah Cox - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 14%
Sarah Spillman - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater Company 11%
Tasha Remschel - THESE SHINING LIVES - The Point Theatre 21%
Lily Mace - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 17%
Ann Reynolds - NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 15%
MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre, Ingram 33%
WICKET - Performing Arts San Antonio 13%
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Playhouse 2000 11%
HAMILTON - Majestic Theater 37%
WICKED - The majestic theatre 28%
WAITRESS - The majestic theatre 14%
SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 18%
COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre, Ingram 16%
NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 15%
Jeff Cunningham - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 33%
Vaughn Taylor - WICKET - Performing Arts San Antonio 15%
Jeff Cunningham - MADAGASCAR - The Point Theatre 14%
Jenny Taylor - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre 34%
Jeffery Cunningham - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Fredericksburg Theatre Company 30%
Steve Reily - BUS STOP - Fredericksburg TheaterCompany 12%
Andrew Cannon - FOOTLOOSE - Playhouse 2000 12%
Austyn Hennigan - MADAGASCAR - The Point Theatre 12%
Brandon Cunningham - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 8%
Jason Rittimann - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre 23%
Jeffery Hensel - NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 19%
Daniel Calderon - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 10%
Julie Coe - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 34%
Seabrook Jones - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 24%
Hailey Knudsen - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%
Jessica Sturm - NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 29%
Crystn Burroughs - SANDERS FAMILY CHRISTMAS - The Point Theatre 18%
Michelle Gansler - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 12%
The Point Theater Ingram, Texas 30%
Performing Arts San Antonio 16%
Fredericksburg Theater Company 15%
