Eisemann Center Presents Hosts Free Screening of 20 FEET FROM STARDOM

The screening is on Thursday, September 28 at 7:00 pm.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

Eisemann Center Presents will host a free screening of the Academy Award-winning documentary 20 FEET FROM STARDOM in the Bank of America Theatre on Thursday, September 28 at 7:00 pm. The film showcases among others, the fabulous Lisa Fischer, appearing live at the Eisemann Center October 13 with Southern Gullah-inspired group RANKY TANKY. The event is free, but a ticket is required and available at Click Here or the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas.

Film director Morgan Neville underscores how Lisa Fischer not only rocks, she swoops, whispers, and scats. The film depicts her defying music scales, illuminating a Sting concert, stirring reverence in Chris Botti, and bringing a Samuel Barber piece to life through a “choir” of four intertwined vocal parts. Fischer’s history with both Tina Turner and the Rolling Stones is one of several connections she shares with the artists spotlighted in 20 FEET FROM STARDOM. She’s one of a few background vocalists in the industry whose solo career has reached the level of Grammy honors (two nominations, one award) and number one hits (the chart-topping R&B single “How Can I Ease the Pain”).


Lisa Fischer “in concert is addictive. Every performance is so enriching, so exciting, so transcendent.”

– Minneapolis Star Tribune

After four decades of featured background singing with icons like Luther Vandross, The Rolling Stones, Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, and Nine Inch Nails, MS. Lisa Fischer set out to take center stage with her own humble, heartfelt song. The 2013 Best Documentary Oscar-winning film TWENTY FEET FROM STARDOM altered the course of Lisa's musical journey, telling her story, with clips of her legendary duets with Sting or with Mick Jagger on “Gimme Shelter,” left audiences eager to see and hear more, so Lisa took the chance to set out on her own reinventing classic songs with JC Maillard and Grand Baton among others.


Tickets for RANKY TANKY with special guest Lisa Fischer on October 13 are $37-$57 and are available for purchase online at Click Here or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am – 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.




