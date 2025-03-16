2025-2026 Season announced at Majestic Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas has just announced its 2025-2026 season. featuring ten musicals. The announcement was made on March 15 and includes shows like The Outsiders, Water for Elephants, and more. The season will run from September 2025 through August 2026.

The season will open with Kimberly Akimbo from September 23 through 28, 2025. It will then be followed by The Outsiders from October 28 through November 2, 2025. From November 19 through 30, 2025, Disney's Beauty and the Beast will play. Rounding our the year will be Elf from December 23 through 28, 2025.

Starting the new year off will be Water for Elephants from January 20 through 25, 2026. A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Muisical will have performances from February 24 through March 1, 2026. Next, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will run from April 3 through 4, 2026.

Chicago will have performances next, running from May 1 through 2, 2026. & Juliet will be next, with performances from July 7 through 12, 2026. Finally, the season will close with Hamilton, running from July 28 through August 9, 2026.

Comments