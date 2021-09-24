Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

World Premiere Of ASS Announced At Pioneer Theatre Company

Written by Ellen Simon, daughter of playwright Neil Simon.

Sep. 24, 2021  

World Premiere Of ASS Announced At Pioneer Theatre Company The world premiere of Ass, written by Ellen Simon (daughter of playwright Neil Simon), premieres at Pioneer Theatre Company's October 22, 2021 and runs through November 6, 2021.

In this witty and acrimonious World Premiere, a brilliant sculptor in failing health is forced to deal with his son and his ninth wife. He confronts his own mortality and the claims of family versus art in this witty and engaging look at complicated relationships and a family who sometimes behaves badly.

