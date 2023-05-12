Wasatch Theatre Company to Present EVERY BRILLIANT THING in June

Performances run from June 22-26.

Wasatch Theatre Company will start its summer season with Duncan MacMillan's solo show Every Brilliant Thing June 22-26 at the MId-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville, Utah.

Every Brilliant Thing is a moving and uplifting story about a young boy who creates a list of all the things that make life worth living in an attempt to help his mother cope with depression. The play is performed by a single actor and features a minimal set and few props.

The production is directed by Jim Martin and stars Brian Pilling.

Every Brilliant Thing is a powerful and important story that will resonate with audiences of all ages. It is a must-see for anyone who has ever struggled with depression or who has loved someone who has.

Tickets for Every Brilliant Thing are on sale now and can be purchased online at Click Here.

EVERY BRILLIANT THING by Duncan MacMillan

Every Brilliant Thing has been praised for its honesty, humor, and heart. It has been performed all over the world, including in London, New York, and Los Angeles.

June 22, 2023 at 7:30 pm
June 23, 2023 at 7:00 pm
June 24, 2023 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
June 25, 2023 at 2:00 pm
June 26, 2023 at 7:30 pm
Mid-valley Performing Arts Center, 2525 Taylorsville Blvd.

Tickets are available at Click Here

About Wasatch Theatre Company

Wasatch Theatre Company is a non-profit theater company that produces a variety of plays and musicals each year. The company's mission is to produce timely, relevant, and entertaining theatre by supporting diverse artists and providing opportunities for unique voices to stimulate conversation, increase empathy, and empower positive social change.

For more information, visit the web site at https://wasatchtheatre.org.




