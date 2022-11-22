Wasatch Theatre Company Presents DREAMERS, December 1-10
The play chronicles the story of Svetlana, a beautiful Eastern-European Immigrant pursuing her American citizenship.
Wasatch Theatre Company continues its 25th season with DREAMERS, an original script by Ariana Broumas Farber that marks a collaboration with new theatre group Immigrant's Daughter. The show runs December 1-10 at The Box Too, located at 130 South 400 West in The Gateway. Seating is limited to 14 seats per performance. Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211144®id=92&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theboxgateway.org%2Ftickets.html?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.
The play chronicles the story of Svetlana, a beautiful Eastern-European Immigrant pursuing her American citizenship. Enter Donnie, a native New Yorker living a vapid party lifestyle. When they meet up one night in their Bronx apartment building shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the two encounter a magical night wherein they unexpectedly confront the meaning of love, freedom, and the American Dream.
Masks are recommended but not required.
Wasatch Theatre Company is a local theatre organization that has been in operation since 1997. The group has performed at venues such as delis and coffee shops before spending the ten years at The Rose Wagner Performing Arts Building in downtown Salt Lake. WTC is now the resident theatre company of The Gateway and is housed at their performing arts space The Box.
