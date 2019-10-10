Utah Symphony to Screen COCO As The Orchestra Performs The Soundtrack Live

Grab your guitar, because the Utah Symphony Films in Concert series is bringing Disney and Pixar's "Coco" to Abravanel Hall on November 1 and 2. "Coco" is a family-friendly, live-to-picture concert event featuring Michael Giacchino's vibrant musical score and 2017 two-time Academy Award winning film for Best Original Song, as well as Best Animated Feature Film. Led by Utah Symphony Associate Conductor Conner Gray Covington, tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at utahsymphony.org or by calling 801-533-6683.

Inspired by the Mexican Day of the Dead holiday, "Coco" premiered during the Morelia International Film Festival in 2017 and features an all-Latino cast. It won Best Animated Feature at the 99th Academy Awards, in addition to winning Best Animated Film at the BAFTA Awards and 75th Golden Globe Awards.

Produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures, audience members follow the story of a 12-year-old boy named Miguel who travels to the Land of the Dead, where he seeks the help of his deceased musician great-great-grandfather to return him to his family. While he's in the Land of the Dead, Miguel encounters the charming trickster Hector and these two unlikely friends set off on a spectacular adventure.

The film's vivid and lively score was composed by Michael Giacchino, who has received an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and three Grammy Awards for his compositions. This renowned composer, known for his remarkable musical contributions, has also been nominated for two Academy Awards, one BAFTA, three Emmy Awards, one Golden Globe Award and eight Grammy Awards. His first major composition was for the video game, "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," which was the first PlayStation game to be recorded with a live orchestral score. Other notable works by Mr. Giacchino include the television score for J.J. Abrams' notable series, "Lost" and film scores for "The Incredibles," "Incredibles 2," "Ratatouille," "Up," "Zootopia" and "Rogue One."

Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez wrote the critically acclaimed song "Remember Me." Variety magazine described the song as "the tie that binds multiple generations in the shared love of music." Shortly after "Remember Me" won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, the album made it onto the top 40 on the Billboard 200 charts. Additional songs were co-written by Germaine Franco and co-director and screenwriter Adrian Molina.

The Utah Symphony's 2019-20 Films in Concert series opened September 6 & 7 with the action-packed, "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back." It continues with "Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix In Concert," the fifth Harry Potter film in the series, on December 20 and 21; the hit movie musical, "Singing in the Rain," will follow on February 28 and 29; "How to Train Your Dragon" comes flying onto the big screen on April 14; and the sixth Harry Potter film in the series, "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince In Concert," will conclude this year's Films in Concert series on June 19 and 20.





