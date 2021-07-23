Utah Symphony Will Perform at the 20th Annual Utah Healing Field 9/11 Ceremony

The Utah Symphony today announced plans to perform at the 20th Annual Utah Healing Field's 9/11 Ceremony, presented by the Colonial Flag Foundation. This performance, which Conner Gray Covington conducts, takes place on September 11, 2021 at the Sandy Promenade, 10000 South Centennial Parkway in Sandy, Utah.

More information, including a link to reserve free tickets, is available at https://utahsymphony.org/events/2021/11396/.

"Like many Americans who are old enough, I have vivid memories of September 11th, 2001," said conductor Conner Gray Covington. "All of us at the Utah Symphony are honored to partner with Utah Healing Field to present a concert to commemorate the tragic events of that day. We've chosen music that will provide a sense of comfort and healing to the audience but will also serve as a way to promote a feeling of optimism and unity moving forward."

To commemorate the solemn anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Utah Symphony will perform John Williams' "Hymn to the Fallen," Elgar's "Nimrod" from "Enigma Variations," Copland's "Lincoln Portrait" and Valerie Coleman's "Umoja: An Anthem for Unity" overlooking a powerful sea of red, white and blue flags representing each of the individuals who lost their lives during the attacks on September 11, 2001. The performance is in conjunction with the annual "Honoring the Fallen" ceremony and honors each branch of the United States Military, including all fallen soldiers and first responders from the state of Utah. The patriotic observance also includes the national anthem, a flyover performed by the US Air Force, the presentation of the colors, a 21-gun salute, a bugle performance of "Taps" and a performance by The Utah Pipe Band.

"Twenty years ago, on September 11, 2001, three determined firemen managed to raise the American flag on a mangled flagpole amid the vast destruction at ground zero," said Paul Swenson, president of the Healing Fields Board of Trustees. "Images of that moment were captured by a New Jersey newspaper photographer. Within 24 hours, individuals across the country saw the first sign of hope rising from the ashes. From that powerful image of hope and strength woven in the stars and stripes came the inspiration for the first Healing Field display of flags. On the first anniversary of the 9.11 terrorist attacks, over 3,000 flags were posted on a grassy park in Sandy, UT. One flag-one life. A memorial tribute in red, white, and blue offering hope and healing to the family & friends of each victim and in-turn the entire country."

Volunteers will post over 3,000 U.S. full sized flags south of the Sandy City Hall on Wednesday, the 8th of September, beginning at 5:30 PM. Those who have taken part in the setup of flags eagerly return year after year to take an active part in the event. Many speak of a shared respect and reverence felt when placing the flags.

Swenson continued: "My hope is that each of us will slow down, walk through the flags alone or with our children and remember that day 20 years ago when we lost so many, and stood together."

Tickets available at https://utah20th.eventbrite.com